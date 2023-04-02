Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything

Neeraj Pandey is one of India’s most promising film directors, producers, and screenwriters. He again came back with one of the most successful crime thriller dramas, Khakee The Bihar Chapter.

The first season of the Khakee, The Bihar Chapter, was aired on Netflix on November 25, 2022. The audience appreciated the whole crime story and the performance of talented actors. The show includes Special OPS fame, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwari, Jatin Sharma, Nikita Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and more.

Moreover, Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 holds 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. It might be one reason fans always look for updates for Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2.

If you are a hardcore fan of this series, this article is for you. Here we talk about Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 release date, cast members, the storyline of the first season, and all the information you want to know.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Release Date

The OTT giant Netflix has finally released one of the best Indian crime-thriller series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 1. The first installment premiered on Netflix on November 25, 2022. And as you know, many Indians are highly diverted toward OTT platforms and good-quality entertainment, so this series proved one of the most fascinating drama series.

Fans are speculating about the storyline and cast members. Moreover, they are also eagerly awaiting the Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 release date. Unfortunately, the makers have not said anything about the release date and storyline, but according to some sources, Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 is expected to release in November 2023.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Overview – Spoilers Ahead

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 concentrate on the real-life experience of IPS Amit Lodha and Bihar’s one of most ferocious criminals, Chandan Mahto. The timeline was of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The first episode showcases the arrival of IPS Amit Lodha (Karan Tacker) in the city of crimes, Bihar.

As Chandan Mahto (Avinash Tiwary) started making havoc in the city, the cop, IPS Amit, was assigned to grab the criminal. However, political pressure and stereotypes of the region throw obstacles infront of the cop. The horrific Jungle Raj, crimes, gang wars, and rivalries between good and evil excite the audience.

The performance of other supporting cast members and their contributions to the series helped the whole series to achieve success and recognition throughout the country.The hardcore fans of action, crime, and thriller are impatient to know the release date of Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2. Read further to learn more about the series, possible release dates, and cast members of Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2.

Is Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Book Adaption?

Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee The Bihar Chapter adapted from IPS Amit Lodha’s real-life experiences, which he addressed in ‘The Bihar Diaries.’ He penned down all the crimes and deadly retaliation between the goons of the Mahto gang and the police of Bihar state. He also reveals the dirty mind games of politicians at the time and the rigid mentality of the local people.

From start to finish, the book holds the readers’ attention through the suspense, crimes, and thriller on every page. You will feel as if you are not just reading the book but also living the life of the characters.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 List of Cast Members

Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 has featured several versatile actors of all time. Starring with the Special OPS’s Farooq Ali, a.k.a. Karan Tacker, is in the lead role of IPS Amit Lodha.

The show also features the finalist of Femina Miss India 2012, Nikita Dutta as Tanu Lodha, Avinash Tiwari as the supervillain, Chandan Mahto, a highly talented and experienced Ashutosh Rana as IG Mukteshwar, and more. Below we have added a complete list of Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 cast members.

Karan Tacker as IPS Amit Lodha

Nikita Dutta as Tanu Lodha, Amit’s wife

Avinash Tiwary as Chandan Mahto

Abhimanyu Singh as SHO Ranjan Kumar

Jatin Sarna as Dilip “Chawanprash” Sahu

Aishwarya Sushmita as Meeta Devi, Sahu’s wife

Aditi Singh as Ruby Kumari, Sahu’s Girlfriend

Ashutosh Rana as IG Mukteshwar Chaubey IPS

Ravi Kishan as Abhyuday Singh

Anup Soni as DIG Sudhir Paswan

Amit Anand Raut

Neeraj Kashyap as Constable Shiv Ram

Meenakshi Chugh as DGP’wife

Naval Shukla as Sri Sarvesh Kumar

Shraddha Das as Saumya Mukherjee

Bharat Jha as SI Ajit Kumar

Susheel Singh as Bharat “Bharta” Yadav

Vijay Kumar Dogra as Jaiswal

Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Ravinder Mukhiya

Sanjay Pandey as SHO Kanhaiya Bharadwaj

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Expected Storyline

Expecting a storyline for the second installment of the series is challenging. However, Khakee The Bihar Chapter is derived from the ‘Bihar Diaries’; it is easy to glimpse the second season.

Still, there is some hidden story that we will also see in the second season. We may see some new faces in the upcoming installment.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Episode Titles

The continuation of part two is still in the hands of the makers. There is no official announcement regarding the Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2.

Still, many people believe that season 2 will release in November 2023. If you haven’t watched the Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1, here is the list of all the episodes for the same.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 1 – ‘Patra Parichay’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 2 – ‘Chandanwa Ka Janm’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 3 – ‘Amit Kaun’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 4 – ‘Mooh Diklhai’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 5 – ‘Meeta Ji Ki Love Story.’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 6 – ‘Meeta Ji Ki Love Story Part 2’

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 Episode 7 – ‘Phace to Phace’

The titles for the episode of Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 are yet to be announced.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2

According to some sources and media platforms, Khakee The Bihar Chapter will release on November 24, 2022. Just like the first season, there will also be a total of seven episodes in the second season.

There are also some chances we might be introduced to new characters. Overall, Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 will excite you more than you imagine. The crime, murders, gun wars, and deadly interactions between good and evil will be the center point of the second season.

Where to Watch Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season

Netflix is the OTT platform where you can binge-watch the Khakee The Bihar Chapter. Until now, no official release dates have been available on the internet.

However, if you haven’t watched the first season yet, log in to your Netflix account, find a comfy sofa, and enjoy the intensified war between Bihar’s one of the most wanted criminals, Chandan Mahto, and daring supercop, IPS Amit Lodha.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Makers Team

Uma Shankar and Neeraj Pandey are the writers and creators of the show. When it premiered on Netflix in the Hindi language, the audience welcomed the series with open arms.

The series was released in India in the Hindi language. Bhav Dhulia was the director of Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1. The average running time for the episodes is 45 minutes, and the series was aired through the ‘Friday Storytellers.’ production company.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Latest Updates

Karan Tacker (IPS Amit Lodha) and Avinash Tiwary (Chandan Mahto) are the synonyms of good and evil in Khakee The Bihar Chapter.

After receiving positive responses from the audience and critics, makers plan to drop the continuation part of the first installment.

According to some reports, Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 will follow the same trend as the first part’s release and will be released on Netflix on November 25, 2023.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Review

Neeraj Pandy’s ultimate creation and IPS Amit Lodha’s real-life story left the audience speechless. If fans demand the sequel of the series, you can imagine the show’s popularity.

Receiving 8.3/10 ratings On the IMDb platform takes a lot of effort and dedication from actors, directors, and creators. Other than that, the show has all the elements required for a series’s success. Khakee The Bihar Chapter series has suspense, crime, drama, and thriller.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Trailer Release

At the moment, there is no official trailer available on the internet. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 1 premiered on Netflix on November 25, 2022. However, some fans are speculating about the second part of the series.

With such a good buzz and demand for the upcoming part, makers will decide the plot and twist of Khakee Season 2. We will add it here when we get the official confirmation about the second season’s release.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2. If you are waiting for significant updates regarding the release dates and the entries of the new characters, keep checking this article regularly. As our motto is to provide the latest information within a fraction of a minute, you will get all the latest updates about Khakee The Bihar Chapter Season 2 on this website.

If you haven’t watched the first season, stream it on Netflix, and see how a determined IPS officer (Amit Lodha) deals with the crimes, actions, and retaliation from the Mahto gang of Bihar.