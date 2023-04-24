Kengan Ashura Season 2, Storyline, Release Date, and Everything You Need To Know

The craze of watching Anime series is increasing daily. Specifically, if we talk about the Japanese Manga series, fans are always ready to watch new ones; here, we will bring information about one more Japanese Series, Kengan Ashura. Yabako Sandrovich created the Kengan Ashura series, and Daromeon illustrates it. Also, this series is much more prevalent in Japan, as it is entirely based on Martial Arts. Firstly the series appeared on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday website. Then, after the show ended in 2018, the makers planned to make a series of Kengan Ashura.

If we speak about the Kengan Ashura Series, Rating score, then its IMDB Rating is 8 out of 10, which is impressive.

So, the first season of Kengan Ashura is split into two parts; Part 1 was released in July 2019 with 12 episodes, and Part two was released in October 2019 with 12 episodes. Now, the makers also announced that the viewers would be able to see Season 2 of Kengan Ashura very soon; also, they have given the estimated period of its release date, September 2023.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Cast Member:

It is a fact that the viewers watch any series until the end of their favorite character is a part of it. Otherwise, it seems boring for them to watch the series.

Also, most Japanese series are popular in many other countries, so the same series also started the debut of each Anime series by using English as a Language. So, here we have presented the characters’ list and their voice artist in Japanese and English, including;

Kengan Ashura Cast Member and Voice-Over in Japanese:

Tatsuhisa Suzuki for Ohma Tokita

Daisuke Namikawa for Setsuna Kiryu

Tetsu Inasa for Jun Sekibayashi

Cho for Kazuo Yamashita

Yumi Uchiyama for Kaeda Akiyama

Junya Enoki for Cosmo Imai

Hayato Kaneko for Lihito

Jouji Nakara for Hideki Nogi

Kengan Ashura Season 2

Kengan Ashura Cast Member and Voice-Over in English:

Kaiji Tang for Ohma Tokita

Todd Haberkorn for Setsuna Kiryu

Keith Silverstein for Kazuo Yamashita

Bryce Papenbrook for Cosmo Imai

Michael C. Pizzuto for Hideki Nogi

Jake Green for Jun Sekibayashi

Erika Harlacher for Kaeda Akiyama

Jonah Scott for Lihito

Kengan Ashura Season 1 Overview:

Kengan Ashura series is wholly based on Martial Arts and is a story that has changed the life of one middle-class boy named Ashura after one of the firms saw him street fighting.

The story starts with the Edo period in Japan, where the top business tycoons and CEOs hire a few gladiators (a kind of bodyguard) to protect themselves from their competitors.

Kengan Ashura Season 1, Part 1 Overview:

Once upon a time, Yamashita Kazuo sees that Ashura, an average working man of the Nogi group is, energetically fighting with their enemies, and the CEO of the Nogi group is highly impressed by the act of Ashura and his ability to fight with their enemies.

Not only that, but Ashura’s fighting strength is appreciated by many top companies, and within no time, he is included in one of the top competition tournaments, the Annihilation Tournament. This tournament is held explicitly for all the top Japans CEOs who are finding the best gladiators to fight their enemies.

So, the upcoming season of Kengan Ashura brings so many twists and turns into it, and also fans will see the struggle that Ashura has to face during this competitive tournament.

Kengan Ashura Season 1, Part 2 Ending Overview:

After seeing such a complex situation in the life of Ashura, let’s directly move toward the ending scene of the Kengan Ashura Part 2, which also consisted of 12 episodes. The name of the last episode is “Father,” in which the viewers see that the competition is already reaching an exciting level, in which Ashura has to fight with Raian.

Also, fans see that Ashura gets many new strengths and abilities before he starts fighting with the Raian, which may work positively during a battle with Raian.

Fans eagerly await what will happen in the next season or part 3. Also, they want to know about the competition’s winner and much more suspense, which might be released in the Kengan Ashura Season 2.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Expected Plot:

Well, let’s talk about the upcoming season of the Kengan Ashura series. We all know that it is one of the best Japanese series, with a central theme of Martial Arts, and it was created by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon.

Also, as we discussed earlier, the ending part of the Kengan Ashura is full of suspense, where everybody is thinking about the competition’s winner. Much more stories are related to it, which might appear in Kengan Ashura Season 2.

And, if you are the one who is excited to know the upcoming storyline, then please read the Manga chapters of Kengan Ashura; and try to connect it with the forthcoming series storyline.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Release Date:

Finally, after two and a half years, the makers of Kengan Ashura shared that the forthcoming season 2 of Kengan Ashura is on its way to production and will soon be released on September 2023.

But yet, they have to share the exact release date of Kengan Ashura Season 2. So, fans, cross your fingers and wait until the end of August because the makers may announce the release date up to that time.

Where To Watch Kengan Ashura Season 2?

Finally, the fan’s favorite series, Kengan Ashura Season 1, is already released on the Netflix Streaming platform. And, also the upcoming season of Kengan Ashura will be released under the same OTT Platform, which is on Netflix only.

FAQs:

Is Kengan Ashura and Baki the Same?

Many viewers believe that Kengan Ashura and Baki have many similarities in their stories, and some also believe that the author of Kengan Ashura gets inspiration from the Baki series.

Who is the most vital Kengan Ashura Character?

If we talk about the most robust fighting character, then the series has Kuroki Gensai, who uses the Kaiwan style to fight with their competitors.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer:

As of now, we still need the trailer of the Kengan Ashura Season 2. But don’t worry about it because it will be released by the end of 2023.

Until that, you can look at its previous season trailer, which is given above, and try to make some predictions about Kengan Ashura’s forthcoming season, i.e., about season 3.

Final Words:

Kengan Ashura is an outstanding Japanese Manga series created by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. The series is based on the Edo Period in Japan, where all the top business tycoons of Japan found gladiators to fight with their enemies. And then, it covers the scene of the leading character, Ahsura, a well-known Martial Arts fighter. Many top business personalities were incredibly impressed with Ahsura and his extraordinary talent. Then he got an opportunity to be a part of one of the top tournaments held from the side of the top CEO of Japan. This outstanding series won the heart of many fans, and all of them are now patiently waiting for the Kengan Ashura Season 2, whose release date is yet to come, but there is a high possibility that it will be released on September 2023.

