Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Julie and the Phantoms is an American musical comedy and drama tv series. The series Julie and the Phantoms have received a positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Julie and the Phantoms is full of adventure, comedy, and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2:

The series Julie and the Phantoms is not renewed yet for the second season. But it seems that it will soon be released.

We expect that Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 will soon be announced. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Julie and the Phantoms follow the story of Julie is a teenage girl who discovers her passion for music as well as life with the help of a high-concept band of teen boys who have been dead for 25 years.

Julie, in turn, helps them become the band they were never able to be. Dan Cross and Davis Hoge created the series Julie and the Phantoms.

The series Julie and the Phantoms is based on a tv series titled Julie e os Fantasmas by Paula Knudsen, Fabio Danesi, and Tiago Mello.

The series Julie and the Phantoms stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, Savannah May, Booboo Stewart, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The series Julie and the Phantoms was executively produced by Kenny Ortega, Dan Cross, David Hoge, Michel Tikhomiroff, Fabio Danesi, George Salinas, and Jaime Aymerich.

Jameson Parker and Thierry Tanguy produced the series Julie and the Phantoms. The running time of each episode of the series Julie and the Phantoms ranges from 24 to 38 minutes.

The series Julie and the Phantoms was made under Cross Hoge Productions, 5678 Productions, Mixer Films, Crossover Entertainment LLC, and Brightlight Pictures.

The series Julie and the Phantoms has arrived on Netflix. The first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms includes a total of nine episodes titled Wake Up, Bright, Flying Solo, I Got the Music, The Other Side of Hollywood, Finally Free, Edge of Great, Unsaid Emily, and Stand Tall.

We expect that the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms will also include a total of nine episodes.

The series Julie and the Phantoms was written by Dan Cross, Fabio Danesi, David Hoge, Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello, Nora Sullivan, Sean William Cunningham, Marc Dworkin, Leilani Downer, and Leah Keith. It was directed by Kenny Ortega, Kabir Akhtar, Paul Becker, and Kristin Hanggi.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 below.

Madison Reyes as Julie Molina Charlie Gillespie as Luke Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex Jeremy Shada as Reggie Jadah Marie as Flynn Sacha Carlson as Nick Savannah May as Carrie Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb Covington Carlos Ponce as Ray Molina Sonny Bustamante as Carlos Molina Alison Araya as Aunt Victoria Marci T. House as Mrs. Harrison Booboo Stewart as Willie

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 Review:

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms, we have seen that at the time when Julie, as well as her family, comes back home, Julie go back to her studio, and also believes that the boys have crossed over, and thanks for being there for her.

But in reality, it goes that playing the Orpheum was not their unfinished business, and also that they never crossed over.

Julie later starts them to save themselves as well as join the band of Caleb, but they refuse and do not want to make music without her.

Julie as well as Luke hug, and also realize they can physically touch because Luke later starts to regain strength.

Reggie as well as Alex then join them, and also the curse of Caleb is lifted from them. On the next day, Nick comes to the house of Julie with flowers, but Caleb appears behind him as well as possesses him.

After that, Julie comes to the door and also greets Nick, unaware that she is actually talking to Caleb. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms will start where it is left in the first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Maybe there will be no fresh start. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Unsaid Emily had all of us bawling but now it's time to cry happy tears because it just won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song! pic.twitter.com/sO2iWAJnLt — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2021

We can expect Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on Netflix.

The first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms was released on 10th September 2020 on Netflix.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Julie and the Phantoms.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Julie and the Phantoms. It was released by Netflix on 10th September 2020. Watch it below.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.