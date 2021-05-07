I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

It is a drama miniseries. The series I Know This Much Is True is based on a novel titled I Know This Much Is True by Wally Lamb.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 is not confirmed yet, but we expect it to be soon confirmed.

If we get any updates about it, we will update it here. Let’s get all the details about the series I Know This Much Is True Season 2.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Latest Update

The story of the series I Know This Much Is True, set in 1990, and it features three rivers, Connecticut. The story includes the parallel lives of identical two brothers named Thomas Birdsey and Dominick.

There is a story of the two, and it includes forgiveness, betrayal, and sacrifice. The series I Know This Much Is True was written by Derek Cianfrance and Anya Epstein.

Derek Cianfrance directed the series I Know This Much Is True. Mark Ruffalo and Marcello Fonte narrated in the series. Harold Budd gave the music in the series.

The series I Know This Much Is True is available to watch in two languages; English and Sicilian.

Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Lynette Howell Taylor, Gregg Fienberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Derek Cianfrance were the executive producers of the series I Know This Much Is True.

Jeffrey T. Bernstein produced the series I Know This Much Is True. Jody Lee Lipes did the cinematography of the series, and it was edited by Ron Patane, Jim Helton, Malcolm Jamieson, Dean Palisch, and Nico Leunen.

The series I Know This Much Is True was made under Willi Hill and FilmNation Entertainment. We have mentioned the expected cast of the series I Know This Much Is True below.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Cast:

Mark Ruffalo as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey Mellissa Leo as Ma – Dominick and Thomas Birdsey’s Mother John Procaccino as Ray Birdsey Rob Huebel as Leo Michael Greyeyes as Ralph Drinkwater Gabe Fazio as Shawn Tudesco Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel Philip Ettinger as Young Dominick and Thomas Birdsey Aisling Franciosi as Young Dessa Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume Marcello Fonte as Domenico Onofrio

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Release Date:

I Know This Much Is True Season 1 was released on 10th May 2020. We can expect I Know This Much Is True Season 2 somewhere in 2022. The exact release date of the second season is not declared yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series I Know This Much Is True.

I Know This Much Is True Season 2 Trailer:

We have mentioned the official trailer of I Know This Much Is True Season 1. Season 2’s trailer is not released yet.

