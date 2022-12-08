I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled? All the Latest Updates for I An Not Okay With This:

Have you already watched the first season of the I’m Not Okay With This? If yes, you probably are aware of the cliffhanger the creators left us with. If now, you must watch it ASAP. Fans are expecting the I’m Not Okay With This Season 2 and can’t wait for official confirmation for the same.

The first season of the show was released by Netflix and it gained a huge audience as it had q unique storyline. Along with that, when Netflix releases any such stories which have a sensitive connection with fans, it gets picked up quite faster.

For now, there has been no confirmation about the I’m Not Okay With This Season 2 or anything related to that. Hence, there is a high chance that the show might get chosen by some other network, and then they choose to go forward with the second installment of the series.

I’m Not Okay With This: A Book Adaption

The series is based on a comic book by Charles Forsman and the story revolves around a teenage girl. She already had some issues at her home and after losing her father, she was coping alone with everything she was going through.

With her unique abilities, she somehow survives not just in her home but also in school. With everything else going on, she finds out that she has this huge crush on her best friend Dina.

Unique Storyline

Netflix is quite popular for its idea of choosing a different kind of series. Amongst many such, there is Stranger Things, The End of the F***ing World and now I’m Not Okay With This. Stories that have such unique characters and incidents included in them tend to attract even more audiences than the common concepts.

Seeing that Netflix has not yet renewed the series, they might be looking forward to canceling the series altogether. Even though being one of the popular shows, there have been signs of cancelation from the very beginning. There were many issues including unexpected production schedules, irregularities in managing actors, budget increases, and much more.

Fans Want I’m Not Okay With This Season 2

Shawn Levy even said that the show was not intended to go forward with more seasons as it was said to be a one-of-a-kind story with single-season only. But with fans liking such unique storylines and concepts, they are expecting to have I’m Not Okay With This Season 2.

Let’s wait for some more time and see if the show gets picked up by any other major network/ platform. If so, then there are chances to have the I’m Not Okay With This Season 2.

One more American dark comedy from Netflix has been quite popular amongst youngsters but has not yet been renewed. Yes, we are totally discussing I Am Not Okay With This and its renewal for the second season.

Up until now, there has been no official news related to the I Am Not Okay With This has been released. Fans are eager to know more about the renewal status since the series with its amazing storyline has become a favorite of millions of fans. Despite all the excitement and waiting, the creators of the show have not yet declared anything related to either renewal or cancellation.

I Am Not Okay With This

The first season of the series was premiered on 26th February 2020 and quickly become a fan favorite for many reasons. Not just that, it was also a favorite for many critics too. Even after being a dark comedy and having some the sensitive topics included in the storyline, had so many things to watch for.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Release Date

The makers of the I Am Not Okay With have not yet declared any information regarding the release date of the second season. Also, if there is anything confirmed about the season 2 renewal, fans will be the first ones to be notified. Then they can get to know all the other important details related to the series too.

As soon as the second season of I Am Not Okay With gets finalized, there will be an official notification related to the same. Then fans can get to know more about their favorite series along with all the cast members. Keep on checking the official social media handles of the show and get all the latest news about the second season.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Trailer Release

With the official confirmation of the I Am Not Okay With This Season 2, there will be a trailer release event. It is especially to release the trailer for the upcoming season of any series. Prior to the event, there will be dates released for the release events. Then fans can finally get to know about the I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 trailer release.

The trailer will surely reveal all the essential details, especially related to the storyline and the possible return of characters. Fans will be able to catch all the excitement and important details related to the shooting locations and possible events of the story.

I Am Not Okay With This Cast

Leading cast members of the series are:

Sophia Lillis as Sydney

Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber

Sofia Bryant as Dina

Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Liam

Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis

I Am Not Okay With This Storyline

The series starts with Sydney describing herself as a “boring 17-year-old white girl” but little did she know, her life was about to be changed, upside down. Soon she learns that she has telekinetic powers and that is going to be totally amazing! She is a high school student and her father died recently. She has been struggling since his demise and hasn’t been the same. And then the actual story begins, her life – is about to change forever.

There is another girl named Dina, who is Sydney’s best friend and they have been inseparable. Maggie is Sydney’s mother and they don’t go along so well, especially after her husband’s death. She works at a nearby diner and she is also grieving her late husband.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Possible Storyline

For season 2, there are various possible storylines that can be quite interesting. Let’s start with Stan Barber and Dina’s relationship with each other. After Brad – Dina’s ex-boyfriend goes on stealing Sydney’s journal – things are going to be quite complicated.

The first season has received quite the reviews from fans as well as critics and such an amazing storyline requires multiple seasons to tell each character’s story. For doing just that, fans are expecting the second season.

Not just that, the story where Sydney gets her superpowers is just incredible and fans want to see more of that. Then and only then they are going to breathe easy and will be fine with the upcoming season of the I Am Not Okay With This.

Interesting Things from I Am Not Okay With This

One of many amazing things related to the show is Stanley Barber’s musical taste. Honestly, there is a separate audience who loves the music when Brad is on Bloodwitch on Vinyl.

After guidance counselor Ms. Cappriotti suggested Sydney maintain a journal, she started doing it and that turned out to be quite amazing. Fans love all these Dear Diary moments from the beginning. And when Sydney told her diary to “Go F*** itself” it was just hilarious.

Liam making dinner and after that, he calls it “Loaded Lasagna” instead of Mac and Cheese was one of the funniest moments of the entire first season.

Talking about Sydney’s superpowers, she can harness her powers whenever she is angry, but not everyone knows that she can use her powers when she is focused on them.

Have you noticed that throughout the entire I Am Not Okay With This Season 1, there is minimal usage of cell phones by high school kids? There are very few incidents where we found kids using their cellphone in the first season. Also, unlike any other regular high school drama, there were no outbreaks or viral dramas of any post of students at school in the series. This is one of the most pleasing things about the I Am Not Okay With This where teenagers don’t go on using their cell phones all the time.

Creators Team of I Am Not Okay With This

The creators of the I Am Not Okay With This are Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall. Executive producers include Jonathan Entwistle, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, Josh S. Barry, and creator Christy Hall.