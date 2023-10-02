How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul In Order

Tokyo Ghoul is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series that revolves around a mind-blowing supernatural and thriller storyline. The show was initially written and illustrated by Sui Ishida. The storyline follows an alternative version of Tokyo, where humans live with ghouls. Here, ghouls refer to a demon-like creatures.

As of now (2023), the show makers have released six parts of The Tokyo Ghoul universe, and every part has received a positive response from the audience. On top of that, the Tokyo Ghoul series has received 7.7 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

However, if you have recently discovered this masterpiece and are looking at the chronological order to stream the Tokyo Ghoul series, read this article until the end to get complete information on how to watch the Tokyo Ghoul anime series.

Tokyo Ghoul Series Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most highly anticipated dark fantasy and thriller drama series. The first season of Tokyo Ghoul premiered on July 4, 2014, and it revolves around an alternative reality of Tokyo where humanoid demons and humans live together.

Here, Ghoul creatures look like ordinary people but need to eat human flesh to survive. In addition to that, Ghouls can also enhance their power and regenerative abilities. Later, a Tokyo college student, Kaneki Ken, was attacked by a ghoul, but somehow, he survived the attack. However, he became part of the ghoul world.

As the story progresses, Kaneki is forced to adapt to his new life as a half-human and half-ghoul person. In the midst of such plight, he escapes from the cops who want to examine him so that they can learn more about the ghouls and their superpower powers.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Ghoul Series

Tokyo Ghoul is a Japanese anime manga series that has received a huge response from the audience worldwide. As of now, the creators have dropped six parts of the Tokyo Ghoul anime series.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Tokyo Ghoul series or are new to the show, there are several platforms where you can stream the Tokyo Ghoul series. You can watch Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation streaming platforms.

Tokyo Ghoul Chronological Order

Since many people are new to the Tokyo Ghoul, they don’t know where to start streaming Tokyo Ghoul. Therefore, we have added a complete Tokyo Ghoul anime series list here.

Tokyo Ghoul Tokyo Ghoul √A Tokyo Ghoul ‘Jack’ Tokyo Ghoul ‘Pinto’ Tokyo Ghoul: re Tokyo Ghoul: re 2nd Season

How Can I Watch Tokyo Ghoul Anime on a Streaming Platform

We can understand your eagerness to watch the Tokyo Ghoul series. It is evident that since the show has received millions of viewerships and audience love, fans are also looking for ways and streaming platforms to binge-watch the Tokyo Ghoul series.

Streaming the Tokyo Ghoul on Netflix may take much work if you belong to Western countries like the US, Canada, and other regions. However, you can watch all the parts of Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu+ Live TV.

Hulu+ Live TV is one of the most suitable platforms. Its specially designed features and channel line-ups will allow you to stream various anime, thriller, and comedy shows.

