How To Watch Reelz on Philo

Reelz, popularly known as Reelz Channel, is an American digital cable and satellite television network. Over the past couple of years, Reelz has provided numerous content. The channel includes video content about celebrity culture, documentaries, Hollywood stories, etc.

However, many viewers are looking for the simple steps to watch Reelz on the Philo streaming service, and if you are also one of them, then this article will provide you with all the information about the Reelz channel.

Watch Reelz on Philo

Price – $28/month

Available Channels – A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food

Free Trials – 7 Days

Reelz is an American digital cable and satellite television network, and Philo platforms provide Reelz channel in their Philo Movies and packages. Philo offers a wide range of channels, including AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, Travel Channel Paramount Network, TLC, VH1, and WE TV.

The Philo package subscription will cost you $28 per month, and in return, you will get unlimited cloud DVR storage, and three users can stream the screen simultaneously.

Apart from that, Philo is also compatible with various devices. It includes Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku devices, Android TV, Sony Smart TV, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Windows, Mac, and many more.

Watch Reelz on Other Streaming Service Platforms

Apart from the Philo platform, you can stream Philo on other streaming service platforms such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch Reelz On DIRECTV STREAM

Price – $49.99/month

Channels – MTV, Nickelodeon, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime

Free Trials – 5 Days

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the most suitable streaming service platforms that offers numerous channels. At a monthly cost of $49.99, subscribers will get channels like Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, Travel Channel, TLC, TNT, etc.

Apart from that, DIRECTV STREAM also offers three types of packages. It includes an Entertainment package, a Choice Package, and an Ultimate package. Moreover, you can also get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record your favorite show.

Watch Reelz On Sling TV

Price – $46/month

Channels – Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News

Free Trials – None

Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming service platforms. The platform offers more than 30 channels for $46/month. Sling TV provides channels like CNN, Discovery, Fox Network, CBS, AMC, and ESPN.

In addition, Sling TV allows users to record a 50-hour Cloud DVR space. However, you can also upgrade the services to 200 Hours of DVR storage at an additional $5 per month. Here, only one user can stream Reelz on the Sling TV simultaneously.

Moreover, you can connect any device to run Reelz on your Sling TV streaming services. A wide range of devices are compatible with the Reelz channel. It can be Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Windows, LG Smart TV, etc.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, guys! Finally, we are at the end of this article, and now you have all the information you need to know while connecting Reelz on the Philo streaming service platform. You can also use free trials of the platform so that you can get used to the platform.

However, some wonder how to watch Reelz on platforms like Hulu, YouTube TV, etc. Unfortunately, Reelz is not available on specific platforms like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. But still, you have DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV, where you can access numerous sports channels, like ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3, entertainment channels like Discovery Network, News Channels, and many more.