How To Watch Live PD

Live PD is an American television program that premiered from 2006 to 2020. The plot of Live PD revolves around reality and docuseries. Also, the show was created and developed by Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr.

The first season of Live PD premiered on the A&E network on October 28, 2016, and concluded on August 19, 2017. Since the show received a good response from the first season, the show makers dropped another three seasons of Live PD on the A&E network,

Almost three years ago, the show makers dropped the fourth season of Live PD on September 20, 2019, and it ended with 65 episodes on May 3, 2020. Now, it’s been more than three years, but we still need to receive the fifth season of Live PD.

Not only that, but many fans are looking for easy ways to watch Live PD. And, if you are also one of them, you are on the right page. Here, we have added a complete guide on how to watch Live PD.

Streaming Services That Supports Live PD

There are many streaming services available in the market that provide hundreds of local and national channels. Some channels are dedicatedly available for people fond of sports games, movies, shows, and news.

Since many people are looking for suitable streaming services to watch Live PD, we have added some popular and affordable platforms here.



Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the best options for streaming various video content. Initially, the platform was developed as a sports streaming service, but gradually, it started including numerous shows and entertainment content. With a base plan of Fubo TV, you will get more than 100 live and local channels.

In addition, Fubo TV also offers cloud DVR storage so that you can record up to 30 hours of video content. However, you can also access a seven-day free trial to get used to the platform.

Philo

Phio is an affordable streaming service with a simple and user-friendly interface. You can stream all the episodes of the Live PD show.

In addition to that, Philo also allows its subscribers to record unlimited content on a cloud DVR storage. Moreover, you will also get a seven-day free trial.

Sling TV

Sling TV is considered one of the most cost-effective streaming service platforms. Here, you will get three types of packages. It includes Blue, Orange, and Orange+Blue plans. Regardless of the plan, you can stream Live PD on Sling TV.

Like the above-mentioned platforms, Sling TV also offers DVR storage services to record up to 100 hours of video content on your device. Not only that, Sling TV also offers seven days of free trials.

Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ Live TV is another live-streaming platform that can enhance your streaming experience. Hulu+ Live TV is specially designed for entertainment video content. You will get over 60 live channels here, including A&E Network, ESPN, ABC, and CBS.

Apart from that, you will also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. Hulu+ Live TV is also compatible with smartphones, so you can stream Live PD with the help of the Hulu Mobile application.

Final Thoughts

Live PD is one of the most highly anticipated television shows. Since the show ended in 2020, many fans are expecting the show to be renewed for a fifth season.

However, if you are new to the show and haven’t watched any of the seasons of Live PD, you can stream it on the A&E network, and the above-mentioned streaming services will allow you to watch it on A&E Network.