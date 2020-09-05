How to set up a mouse and trackpad on an iPad with iPadOS 13.4

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Your iPad increasingly acquires more functions of a computer, and the most recent is to connect a mouse or trackpad to your tablet and use it properly. This is possible, for the first time and natively, in iOS 13.4, a version of the operating system that also includes iPadOS 13.4, the version made specifically for the iPad.

Using an iPad and an external mouse is possible since the arrival of iOS 13, but now with iOS 13.4 it is possible to use it as one more function of the system, unlike the first availability that was as an Accessibility tool for people who could not interact in a traditional way (using the touch screen).

With iOS 13.4, iPad can now be used natively with an input device to take advantage of its features and have more configurability. The first thing you should know is which iPad models are compatible:

iPad: External mouse or trackpad compatible models



iPad Pro

iPad mini (4th generation or newer)

iPad Air (2nd generation or newer)

iPad (5th generation or newer)

If your tablet is among these models, rest assured that you can use an external mouse or trackpad, whether you want to connect it by cable or by Bluetooth wirelessly.

How to connect a mouse or trackpad to the iPad



Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Activate Bluetooth on your iPad. Activate Bluetooth on your mouse or trackpad and activate Pairing mode. Go to Settings> Bluetooth and select the device you want to connect.

Once your device appears connected, you are ready to use it. You will know that it is connected because “Connected” will appear on the side of your device in the Bluetooth menu and because your cursor will appear on the screen, which, unlike on a Mac or PC, is in the shape of a circle here.

Set the cursor



Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Finally, you should know that as of iOS 13.4 you can already configure the cursor more thoroughly. To do this, go to Settings> Accessibility> Pointer Settings. In this space we can find various aspects to modify such as increasing the contrast of the cursor, increasing or decreasing its size, increasing or decreasing the speed of movement and creating animations for the pointer, among other things.