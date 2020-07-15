How to see Swan’s Comet in all its glory

Esposito Raffaele / Telescope Siding Spring / Spaceweather.com



Apparently it is a season for kite hunters, with its spectacular tail, as if it were a cosmic peacock. Comet Atlas seemed like a very serious thing

a few months ago, before it broke and went out. But just as that promising space ball went out, Comet C / 2020 F8 SWAN was discovered in late March.

Now Comet Swan could meet a rare nighttime show promised by Atlas and failed to deliver.

Comet Swan can already be seen by people who enjoy dark skies and good vision. Others may also be able to see it with binoculars.

Astronomer Con Stoitsis said on Twitter that some projections show the comet getting brighter in the coming days.

“It should be easy to see with the naked eye in mid-May,” he said.

May 13 is when the comet will be closest to Earth and May 27 will be closest to the Sun.

There are a number of online tools — a good place to start is TheSkyLive — to help you find Swan’s comet in the night sky. And of course the comet also has a Twitter account that you can follow.

Keep in mind that comets are quite fickle – as Comet Atlas has already shown – and Swan could also go from being a brilliant racing car to fragmenting and disappearing at any moment.

That said, it may be a good idea to try to watch it now.