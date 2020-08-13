How to make an appointment at the California DMV online

Screenshot by Tania González / CNET



Editor’s note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California DMV is not accepting appointments at this time. In the meantime, there are many procedures that you can do or start online. Review this article so you know what procedures you can currently do online with the California DMV.

The article below describes the process of making an appointment before the coronavirus crisis. We will update it when the processes are normalized.

Do you live in California and you have to process your license for the first time or do you have to renew it? You can use the online dating system offered by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website, which is also available in Spanish. There are other states that offer the Internet dating service, but this time we will be focusing on California.

Getting your driver’s license is not the most fun in the world, and many of us have had the bitter experience of facing long lines and wasting a lot of time at the DMV office. However, if you go with a prior appointment, you will only have to arrive 5 minutes before your appointment to start your procedure.

Making the appointment is very simple:

Go to the California DMV appointment system page

Click on the option for the type of procedure you want to complete: Appointment for an office visit, View or cancel an existing appointment, Driving test (behind the wheel) and Commercial driving test. For this guide we opted for the second option.

Choose the office that is most convenient for you to go using the map or the drop-down list of offices.

Indicate the number of transactions you want to process.

Select the type of procedure (You can choose up to three options)

Enter your information: name, surname and telephone

Click Continue.

After clicking Submit, you will arrive at a page where you can initially see a summary with your name, the type of service you are requesting and the address of the office you have to go to. You will be able to see the information of the first available appointment to carry out this procedure highlighted in black.

Although you can choose the date and time manually, do not forget to take as a reference point the date that the DMV automatically offered you because it indicates when the appointments are available. If you only enter the date, the system will tell you what is the first available time of the chosen day, but I recommend accepting the automatic date that the system gives you because I tried to choose other dates and my results were always that there were no appointments available.

Then you have to click on the Continue button, a button that will take you to a new screen where you can verify the information and, if all your data is correct, click Continue. Later, a new screen will open with all the information about your appointment, which you can edit before clicking Confirm. Now you will see the information of your appointment, which you can send to your email and then print it. In the same way, a few days before your appointment you will receive a message as a reminder of your appointment.

Do not forget to make sure you bring all the necessary documentation to make your license.

If you want to cancel an appointment you will have to go to the start menu of the appointment system and choose Cancel an existing appointment. Then you have to enter your name, surname and phone number and click on Submit. The system will find your appointment, you have to select it, choose Cancel appointment and that’s it.

It should be noted that the DMV online appointment system does not allow you to make appointments for the commercial driving test (behind the wheel). For these types of exams you will have to contact 1-800-777-0133.

