HouseBroken Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

HouseBroken is an American animated sitcom. It is a comedy series. The series HouseBroken has received a mixed response from the audience.

The animated series HouseBroken has received 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series HouseBroken.

HouseBroken Season 2:

In the series HouseBroken, there is a dog named Honey. Honey runs group therapy sessions in order to help neighborhood animals manage the neuroses brought on by their owners as well as each other.

The series HouseBroken was recently renewed for the second season in August 2021. So, the series HouseBroken Season 2 is officially confirmed.

The series HouseBroken was created by Gabrielle Allan, Clea DuVall, and Jennifer Crittenden. It stars Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, and Clea DuVall.

The series first season of the series HouseBroken includes a total of 11 episodes. We expect that the second season of the series HouseBroken will also include a total of 11 episodes.

There is no official update about the number of episodes in the series HouseBroken Season 2. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

The series HouseBroken was executively produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden, Clea DuVall, Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor. Chris Encell produced the series HouseBroken.

The length of each episode of the series HouseBroken ranges around 21 minutes. The series HouseBroken was made under Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment, AllenDen, and Merman. Fox Entertainment distributed the series HouseBroken.

The series HouseBroken was aired on Fox. We expect that the second season of the series HouseBroken will also be aired on Fox.

No announcement has been made about the production of the second season of the series HouseBroken. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

We expect that the plot of the second season of the series HouseBroken will start where it is left in the first season of the series HouseBroken.

The series HouseBroken was written by Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Clea DuVall, John Levenstein, Ethan Sandler, Ali Waller, Elliott Kalan, Christopher Encell, Neil Goldman, and Garrett Donovan.

It was directed by Mark Kirkland, Jackson Turcotte, Jake Hollander, Eric Koenig, Mike Morris, and Amber Hollinger.

It seems that HouseBroken Season 2 will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series HouseBroken.

HouseBroken Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series HouseBroken Season 2 below.

Lisa Kudrow as Honey Clea DuVall as Elsa Nat Faxon as Chief Will Forte as Shel Tony Hale as Diablo and Max Sharon Horgan as Tabitha Jason Mantzoukas as The Gray One Sam Richardson as Chico Tchotchke Maria Bamford as Jill and Darla Greta Lee as Bubbles Bresha Webb as Nibbles Brian Tyree Henry as Armando Timothy Simons as Raccoon Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell as Rutabaga and Juliet Anna Faris as Lil’ Bunny Ken Jeong as Lenny Ben Schwartz as Bunny Paul Nicole Byer as Larrabee

HouseBroken Season 1 Review:

HouseBroken Season 1 has received a mixed response from the audience. The first season of the series HouseBroken Season 1 is full of comedy.

It includes a total of 11 episodes titled Who’s a Good Girl, Who Did This, Who’s Wild, Who’s a Good Therapist, Who’s Afraid of Boomsday, Who’s Getting Cold Feet, Who’s Going to the Vet, Who Are You, Who Done It, Who’s a Bad Girl – Part 1, and Who’s a Bad Girl – Part 2.

At the end of the series HouseBroken Season 1, we have seen that the mother of Jill pays a visit alongside her pet bird named Nathan.

Nathan does not like Honey. In between a brief power outage, a tree branch barricades all inside the house, at the time when the cage of Nathan is tipped over, and after that, he is presumed dead.

Every animal tries to find who is responsible for it, at the time of resolving the drama amongst themselves as well as trying to avoid being found by the humans.

But Honey lies about having killed Nathan, and later, he reveals himself to be alive and also revealed about having faked his own death to prove how incompetent the other pets are.

Raccoon tries to confront Honey about taking the blame for a murder that she did not even commit, at the time when she confesses that she still has a crush on Armando.

He agrees to keep her secret, on the condition that he gets to live in the shed year-round. Later, Jill buys a puppy for the owners of Big Cookie, and they name Li’l Cookie in her honor.

And also, Honey as well as Chief, try to bond with her but later, Honey ends up as a third wheel. George Clooney shifts to London, as well as Max gets sent to live along with a different celebrity at the time Diablo tries to ruin the chance of Elsa in order to grab the attention of another dog that she has a crush on.

The first part ends with the new owner of Max makes the plan to cook him, and Lindsay causing Xavier to accidentally run over Shel, and after that, Tabitha comes back to her old home at the Gray One’s urging as well, as Honey accepts the offer of Armando in order to run away with him.

Later, Honey has a wild night along with Armando but the second thoughts upon finding that she has to kill to discover food.

She makes the decision to come back home, but upon telling Chief that what happened, he leaves in a rage in order to become friends with Armando as well.

At the same time, Shel is revealed to have survived his accident, and later, Elsa begins a short-lived romance with Diablo as well as Chico tries to confront Kevin about neglecting him in order to which he agrees to treat him good except not understanding what he said.

After that, the rest of the gang sets out to discover Chief but also gets cornered by the pack of Armando.

Later, Honey gets distracted with her mediation skills that allow the group to escape, and after that, the season ends with business resuming as usual.

HouseBroken Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

The series HouseBroken got a green light for the second season. The series HouseBroken was officially renewed for the second season.

It was announced on 9th August 2021. The brief about the second season of the series HouseBroken will soon be revealed.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series HouseBroken.

HouseBroken Season 2 Release Date:

HouseBroken Season 2’s release date is not announced yet. The series HouseBroken Season 2 is confirmed, so we expect that the release date of the second season of the series HouseBroken will soon be announced.

It seems that the series HouseBroken Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022. It will be released on Fox.

The first season of the series HouseBroken was aired from 31st May 2021 to 30th August 2021. It was aired on Fox. You can also watch the series HouseBroken on Hulu. Maybe the second season of the series HouseBroken will also arrive on Hulu.

The second season of the series HouseBroken was confirmed on 9th August 2021. HouseBroken is an adult animated sitcom.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series HouseBroken, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series HouseBroken.

HouseBroken Season 2 Trailer:

HouseBroken Season 2’s official trailer is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the teaser of the first season of the series HouseBroken.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.