Geralt is All Set For a Sword-Fight in New Still From The Witcher Season 2

Geralt looks like he is about to kill something or someone, and in what looks like Kaer Morhen, and there we had seen him wake Ciri up in order to help her escape, and after all the while drinking, the potion that turns his eyes pitch black.

Let’s see the first-look clip of the second season of the series The Witcher.

Maybe the second season of the series The Witcher will not have different timelines because it was only necessary to establish the characters throughout the first one.

The second season of the series The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, who gets convinced that Yennefer died at the Battle of Sodden.

After that, Geralt brings Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morgen in order to keep her safe. With the Continent’s kings, humans, elves, and demons fighting for supremacy outside its walls, he has to protect Ciri from her own mysterious powers inside.

All fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the series The Witcher. The series The Witcher was written by Andrzej Sapkowski, Lauren Schmidt, Haily Hall, Declan De Barra, Beau DeMayo, Jenny Klein, Sneha Koorse, Mike Ostrowski, and Clare Higgins.

It was directed by Alik Sakharov, Charlotte Brandstrom, Alex Garcia Lopez, Marc Jobst, Edward Bazalgette, Louise Hooper, Sarah O’Gorman, and Stephen Sujik.

The first season of the series The Witcher includes a total of eight episodes titled The End’s Beginning, Four Marks, Betrayer Moon, Of Banquets – Basterds and Burials, Bottled Appetites, Rare Species, Before a Fall, and Much More.

The second season of the series The Witcher will also include a total of eight episodes. Netflix has also renewed the series The Witcher for the third season in September 2021.

At the end of the second season of the series The Witcher, we have seen that Tissaia tries to talk down Fringilla, but Fringilla disables her.

Later, Vilgefortz fights Cahir, but after that, loses and gets thrown down a hill. At the time when Vilgefortz wakes up, and after that, he kills a Northern sorcerer and reveals himself to be a turncoat.

Later, Nilfgaardian soldiers start to overrun the fort, but later, Yennefer channels a huge stream of fire, and after that disappears.

On the other side, Ciri gets awakened by the woman she met earlier as well as finds the dead bodies around her.

The woman tries to take her to her farm. Later, Geralt dreams about his mother, Visenna. Visenna abandoned him as a child to be made into a witcher, and after that, wakes in order to find himself on the cart of the merchant.

At the time when they come to the farm of the merchant, he hears the woman talk to the man about Ciri. After that, he heads into the forest, and there Ciri as well as Geralt meet and embrace.

In the end, she asks Geralt who Yennefer is. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

