Evil Season 4 Release Date, Plot Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Supernatural and Mysterious drama series has ruled wide-scale OTT platforms, and nowadays, this trend is growing exponentially. Many creators have released horror and supernatural fictional drama series in previous years, and some have performed well on international charts.

Today we will discuss America’s most entertaining thriller drama series, Evil. This supernatural drama series was initially created and developed by two American film writers and producers, Robert King and Michelle King. In addition, the Evil series has earned 7.7 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. So now you can imagine the popularity of the show.

This blog post will discuss all the details you seek in Evil Season 4. We have provided release dates, cast members, and trailer updates about Evil Season 4. So read this article till the end to get a clear picture of Evil Season 4.

Evil Season 4 Release Date

Robert and Michell’s Evil series has all the potential for a good comeback. Its mystery and supernatural drama excite the audience more than anything. Other than that, the showrunners released Evil Season 1 on September 26, 2019, and as of now, three seasons are available on CBS and Paramount Plus networks.

Fortunately, since the showrunners have confirmed the renewal for Evil Season 4, fans can’t keep calm to know about the release date. However, if we look at the previous trends, the fourth installment can be released in the summer of 2023.

Evil Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Robert King and Michelle King are the creators and developers of the famous American supernatural drama, Evil. This series is the perfect combination of paranormal activities, supernatural and thriller drama, which is enough to give you goosebumps.



The overall storyline concentrates on a team of well-known priests, scientists, and experienced psychologists. They all started their investigation to know about the supernatural experience. As the story progresses, they face a number of demonic possessions and spiritual miracles.

If you like watching horror and supernatural thriller drama, the Evil series will give you chills. In addition to that, the show also includes various talented actors and actresses. The show featured Katja Mira Herbers, who is a renowned Dutch actress. She played the role of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Kristen Bouchard.

Apart from her, the Evil series has also introduced some of the most talented cast members, such as Mike Colter (David Acosta), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Kurt Boggs), Brooklyn Shuck (Lynn Bouchard), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Tim Matheson (Edward Tragoren), Brian d’Arcy James (Victor LeConte), and many others.

Since the showrunners have released all three seasons with utmost perfection and care, fans are curious about the real names of fictional characters of the Evil Series. In the following section, we added a list of cast members and trailer updates about Evil Season 4.

Evil Season 4 Cast Members

Robert King and Michelle King are the most versatile film screenwriters and producers. This time, they have featured some of the Evil Series’s most promising and talented artists.

Here, we have provided a list of cast members for Evil Season 3. The following actors and actresses will return for Evil Season 4.

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Marti Matulis as George

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

Euan Morton voices George

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

Ashley Edner as Abbey

Brooke Bloom as Emily LeRoux

Darren Pettie as Orson LeRoux

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Danny Burstein as Lewis Cormier

Clark Johnson as Father Amara

Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir

Boris McGiver as Monsignor Matthew Korecki

Nora Murphy as Rose390

Kristen Connolly as Detective Mira Byrd

Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard

Noah Robbins as Sebastian Lewin

Nicole Shalhoub as Vanessa Dudley

Karen Pittman as Caroline Hopkins

Evil Season 4 Episode List

Unfortunately, no official information is made public by the show’s creators. Therefore, we have added a list of episode titles for Evil Season 3.

Evil Season 3 Episode 01 – “The Demon of Death”

Evil Season 3 Episode 02 – “The Demon of Memes”

Evil Season 3 Episode 03 – “The Demon of Sex”

Evil Season 3 Episode 04 – “The Demon of The Road”

Evil Season 3 Episode 05 – “The Angel of Warming”

Evil Season 3 Episode 06 – “The Demon of Algorithms”

Evil Season 3 Episode 07 – “The Demon of Cults”

Evil Season 3 Episode 08 – “The Demon of Parenthood”

Evil Season 3 Episode 09 – “The Demon of Money”

Evil Season 3 Episode 10 – “The Demon of The End”

Where To Watch Evil Season 4?

Currently, three seasons are available on CBS and Paramount Plus networks, and fans expect the fourth installment of the Evil series. Undoubtedly, this American supernatural drama has received so much love and respect worldwide, but many fans are unaware of the show’s availability.

If you are fond of watching horror-supernatural drama series and haven’t watched the earlier seasons of Evil, then you can stream it on online streaming services like Paramount+, Vudu, and Google Play. You can also binge-watch all the seasons on Amazon Instant Video.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Evil Season 4?

The showrunners (Robert King and Michelle) have not announced the exact release date for Evil Season 4. Moreover, the numbers of episodes are yet to be announced by the show makers.

However, the earlier seasons were released with an average of ten episodes. So we can also expect the same for the fourth installment of the Evil series.

Evil Season 4 Production Team

It would be unjust to conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the team members working behind the camera. This supernatural-horror drama was initially created and developed by famous American screenwriters and producers Robert King and Michelle King.

In addition to that, Liz Gloter, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Benedict Fitzgerald have served as the show’s executive producers. Besides this, Matt Kregor, Marnee Meyer, Dan Erickson, and James W. Harrison, III, are included in the editors’ team.

Evil Season 4 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, the show makers have yet to say a word about the official release date for Evil Season 4. And, as we all know, no confirmed release date equals no teaser trailer, so the official trailer for Evil Season 4 is yet to be released.

However, we have provided a teaser trailer for Evil Season 3. It will help you to get a brief idea about the overall storyline of the Evil series.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers. This is the conclusion of the Evil Season 4 blog post. Despite the showrunners confirming the renewal for Evil Season 4, we are out of luck with the exact release date.

However, the creators have confirmed the news for Evil Season 4, and it will be released by the end of this year. And according to the previous records, the upcoming part will also bring more thrillers and chills, giving an experience to the viewers. Lastly, stay tuned to our website for the latest information about your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest details whenever the showrunners announce further information about Evil Season 4.