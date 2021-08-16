Erased Anime Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Erased is a Japanese manga series. The series Erased includes animation, drama, fantasy, mystery, sci-fi, and thriller. The series Erased known in Japan as Boku dake ga Inai Machi.

Erased Season 2:

The series Erased has received 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Erased follows the story of Satoru Fujinuma. He is 29 years old and is sent back in time 18 years in order to save his mother from the dead.

It starts with many kidnappings at the time when he was in 5th grade. The series Erased was directed by Tomohiko Ito. It was produced by Kenta Suzuki and Taku Matsuo.

The series Erased was written by Taku Kishimoto. Yuki Kajiura gave the music in the series Erased. The series Erased was made under A-1 Pictures. It was licensed by Madman Entertainment, Aniplex of America, and Anime Limited.

The series Erased was broadcast on Fuji TV – Noitamina. There are a total of 12 episodes in the first season of the series Erased.

Erased Season 2 Cast:

Ben Diskin as Satoru Fujinuma Minami Takayama as Sachiko Fujinuma David W. Collins as Gaku Yashiro Stephanie Sheh as Kayo Hinazuki Christine Marie Cabanos as Hiromi Sugita Ayaka Nanase as Osamu

Erased Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Erased Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

The first season of the series Erased was aired between 8th January 2016 to 25th March 2016. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Erased.

Erased Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Erased Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Erased.

