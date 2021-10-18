Dopesick Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dopesick is an American miniseries. The series Dopesick is full of drama. The series Dopesick is receiving a great response from the audience.

It has received 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Dopesick.

Dopesick Season 2:

The series Dopesick takes viewers to the epicenter of the struggle to America with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community and also to the hallways of the DEA.

The series Dopesick was created by Danny Strong. It stars Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Peter Sarsgaard.

The series Dopesick is based on the non-fiction book titled Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy.

The series Dopesick was executively produced by Danny Strong, John Goldwyn, Karen Rosenfelt, Warren Littlefield, Barry Levinson, Beth Macy, and Michael Keaton.

The first season of the series Dopesick includes a total of eight episodes. We expect the second season of the series Dopesick will also include a total of eight episodes.

The running time of each episode of the series Dopesick ranges from 57 to 62 minutes. The series Dopesick was made under Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company, and 20th Television.

There is no update about the production of the series Dopesick Season 2. If we get any other update about the production of the second season of the series Dopesick, we will update it here.

The filming of the first season of the series Dopesick was started in December 2020. It was started in Richmond, Virginia, and Clifton Forge, Virginia.

It is scheduled to continue through May 2021. The series Dopesick was written by Beth Macy, Danny Strong, and Benjamin Rubin.

The series Dopesick was directed by Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson, Patricia Riggen, and Danny Strong. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Dopesick, we will add it here.

Is Dopesick Season 2 Happening?

It is not confirmed yet. The series Dopesick is not yet renewed for the second season of the series Dopesick. So, the second season of the series Dopesick is not confirmed yet.

We expect that the second season of the series Dopesick will soon be confirmed. It is because the first season of the series, Dopesick is getting a positive response from the audience. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Dopesick.

Dopesick Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Dopesick Season 2 below.

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle Jake McDorman as John Brownlee Ray McKinnon as Jerry Mallum John Hoogenakker as Randy Ramseyer Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum Rosario Dawson as Bridget Meyer Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler Will Poulter as Billy Cutler Cleopatra Coleman as Grace Pell Will Chase as Michael Friedman Meagen Fay as Sister Beth Davies Trevor Long as Rudy Giuliani Andrea Frankle as Beth Sackler Rebecca Wisocky Phillipa Soo as Amber Collins Jaime Ray Newman as Kathe Sackler

Dopesick Season 1 Review:

The series Dopesick Season 1 is currently airing on Hulu. It is receiving a great response from the audience. The first three episodes of the series Dopesick Season 1 are released titled First Bottle, Breakthrough Pain, and The 5th Vital Sign.

In the first season of the series Dopesick, we have seen that Richard Sackler starts to launch a powerful painkiller, a rural doctor gets introduced to the drug, a coal miner makes a plan for her future.

A DEA agent finds black market pills, as well as federal prosecutors make a decision to open a case into Oxycontin.

OxyContin is on the market but also faces a potential threat; the vast influence of Purdue reaches the town of Finch Creek, Bridges steps outside her DEA authority, as well as the criminal investigation of OxyContin starts.

Doctor Finnix starts to take Betsy off OxyContin, Bridget sees the toll it is taking on communities, Randy and Rick try to investigate the world of pain societies as well as with sales climbing, and Richard Sackler makes a plan bigger for his new drug.

Sky-high OxyContin sales get threatened by reports of abuse; also prosecutors try to investigate a claim central to OxyContin marketing as well as Finnix starts to question the safety of the drug. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the first season of the series Dopesick will be continued in the next -second season of the series Dopesick. If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Dopesick, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Dopesick.

Dopesick Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Dopesick Season2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. It will be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Dopesick. Let’s see what happens next.

Are you ready to hear the truth behind a devastating nationwide crisis? #DopesickHulu is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/nBE0TDxAQm — Dopesick On Hulu (@DopesickOnHulu) October 13, 2021

We can expect Dopesick Season 2 in late 2022. Maybe it will be released on Hulu like the first season of the series Dopesick. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Dopesick, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Dopesick started airing on 13th October 2021. It will conclude on 17th November 2021. It is currently airing on Hulu.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Dopesick.

Dopesick Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Dopesick Season 2 is not released yet. It is because the second season of the series Dopesick is not declared yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Dopesick. It was released by Hulu on 15th September 2021.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.