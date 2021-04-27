Debris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a Sci-Fi tv series that includes so much drama.

As we get any update about the renewal of Debris Season 2, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the series Debris Season 2.

Debris Season 2:

The series Debris features the story of the agents who are from different continents and they both have different mindsets.

They both have to solve a case. Now, they both have to work together for the investigation. J. H. Wyman created the story of the series Debris.

Raney Shockne and J. H. Wyman composed the theme music in the series Debris. There are a total of nine episodes in Debris Season 1 and we expect the same for Debris Season 2.

Brad Anderson, Samantha Corbin-Miller, Jeff Vlaming, Jason Hoffs, and J. H. Wyman were the executive producers of the series Debris.

Tanya Swerling, Bonnie R. Benwick, and Jeff Rafner produced the series Debris. Michael Wale did the cinematography and Tanya Swerling edited the series Debris.

The series Debris was made under Frequency Films, Legendary Television, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Debris.

Let’s talk about the expected cast of Debris Season 2.

Debris Season 2 Cast:

Jonathan Tucker as Bryan Beneventi Riann Steele as Finola Jones Norbert Leo Butz as Craig Maddox Scroobius Pip as Anson Ash Anjali Jay as Priya Ferris Gabrielle Ryan as Dee Dee Sebastian Roche as Brill Thomas Cadrot as Tom Tyrone Benskin as George Jones Armin Karame as Brandt

Let’s talk about the release date of series Debris.

Debris Release Date:

The series Debris Season 1 was released on 1st March 2021. We expect that Debris Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022.

There are nine episodes in Debris Season 1. It includes Pilot, You Are Not Alon, Solar Winds, In Universe, Earthshine, Supernova, You Can Call Her Caroline, Spaceman, Do You Know, I Am Icarus, and Asalah.

Debris Season 1 was directed by Brad Anderson, Padraic McKinley, Rebecca Rodriguez, Karen Gaviola, Steven A. Adelson, Tim Southam, and Clare Kilner. It was written by J. H. Wyman, Kyle Lierman, Ryan Wagner, Tracy Bellomo, Tiffany Shaw Ho, Jeff Vlaming, David Carter, and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

Let’s watch the trailer of Debris Season 2.

Debris Season 2 Trailer:

Well, the trailer of Debris Season 2 is not released yet. Till now, let’s watch the trailer of Debris Season 1.

