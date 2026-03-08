Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Deadloch Season 2 Release Date: Story, Cast Members & Key Details

Deadloch is an Australian crime-comedy drama television series. Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan have developed the Amazon Prime Video series Deadloch.

Amazon Prime Video renewed the series Deadloch for a second season in July 2024. The series is full of black comedy, mystery, and drama. Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series Deadloch.

Deadloch Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the series Deadloch, we saw that due to Dulcie as well as Eddie’s efforts, the bus is discovered after it crashes over a cliff; however, evidence indicates that it was vacant at that moment and that some of the men on board took control of the vehicle, transporting the men to a remote location and propelling the team up into the mountains.

After that, while the women in Deadloch are imprisoned all day and learn a few embarrassing truths about one another, Eddie learns something about her past there that completely changes her perspective on life.

On the other hand, Miranda, as well as Tammy, discovers in the meantime that Margaret has not been entirely honest about who in the family was responsible for refusing to give Carruthers Island back to their Aboriginal community. Let’s see what happens next.

It has been confirmed that the story of Deadloch Season 1 will continue in Season 2, as the first season left off with a cliffhanger. The second season may include more crime and drama. Let’s see what happens next.

In the second season, in the Top End, Detective Dulcie Collins, along with Eddie Redcliffe, is looking into the sudden passing of Bushy, Eddie’s former partner.

Andy Walker produced the series Deadloch. It was executively produced by Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Kevin Whyte, and Tanya Phegan.

We expect the cast of the first season of the series Deadloch to remain the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series Deadloch, Season 2.

Deadloch Season 2 Cast:

In the series Deadloch, Kate Box as Dulcie Collins, Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe, Alicia Gardiner as Cath York, Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda, Luke Hemsworth as Jason Wade, Steve Bisley, Sharri Sebbens, Damien Garvey, Anthony J Sharpe, Ling Cooper Tang, and Bev Killich.

Also, Holly Austin played Skye O’Dwyer, Tom Ballard played Sven Alderman, Astrid Wells Cooper played Claire Connelly, Duncan Fellows played Ray McLintock, Krish McQuade played Victoria O’Dwyer, Shaun Martindale played Phil McGangus, Kartanya Maynard played Miranda Hoskins, Mia Morrissey played Nadiyah Zammit, Pamela Rabe played Margaret Carruthers, Hayden Spencer played Commissioner Shane Hastings, Harvey Zielinski played Gez Rahme, and Matt Burton played Jimmy Cook.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Deadloch.

Deadloch Season 2 Release Date:

The series Deadlock Season 2 is set to release on 20th March 2026 on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of Deadloch aired on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd June 2023.

The first season of the series Deadloch contains eight episodes. We expect that the second season of the series Deadloch will also contain eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next. The series Deadloch was produced under Amazon Studios, OK Great Productions, and Guesswork Television.

The Amazon Prime Video series Deadloch was directed and written by Ben Chessell, Kate McLennan, Kim Wilson, Beck Cole, Christian White, Gracie Otto, Madeleine Sami, Anchuli Felicia King, and Kirsty Fisher.

Filming for the first season of the series Deadloch took place in southern Tasmania, including Hobart, Cygnet, Kingston, and Snug. The second season took place in the Northern Territory.

As we get updates on the release date of Deadloch Season 2, we will mention them here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Deadloch, Season 2.

Deadloch Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for Deadloch Season 2 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Deadloch. Amazon Prime Video released it on 4th May 2023.

If we get any updates or news about the Deadloch second-season trailer, we will mention them here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series Deadloch.

Deadloch Critical Reception:

The first season of the series Deadloch has received good reviews from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Deadloch will receive a very positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

If we talk about the IMDb rating of the series Deadloch, it gained 7.5 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 100%.

Suppose you become a fan of the Amazon Prime Video series Deadloch. In that case, there are many similar TV series that are available, such as Wentworth, Fleabag, Mare of Easttown, Blue Lights, The Shield, The Devil’s Hour, No Escape, The Veil, The Darkness, The Sinner, In the Dark, The Bridge, American Gothic, etc.

If we get any other updates about the second season of Deadloch, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.