DCEU Project Is Currently In Development, Said by James Gunn

Recenly, James Gunn said about the new project of Warner Bros. as well as the director confirmed that he is currently working on it.

The new project to arrive is Peacemaker of John Cena, that is a spin-off from his 2021 – The Suicide Squad movie.

It is set to release in January next year. The filmmaker confirmed that he is currently developing a new DCEU project besides Peacemaker.

It seems that James Gunn is maybe planning on keeping his feet in both DC Extended Universe as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He just completed The Suicide Squad and also completing work on his Peacemaker series. Maybe Gunn is planning to develop another DC project.

We expect that, the new DCEU project will announce come by James Gunn. James Gunn confirmed on twitter that he is developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.

James Gunn is currently in post-production on Peacemaker as well as also in pre-production on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and also, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

With his schedule, it would be somewhere around 1.5 to 2 years before he try to work on some new DC project.

No one knows the next DC project of James Gunn. We also do not know if it is a movie or television project. Also, there is no news about the character that he could potentially be looking at.

If we get any update about the upcoming DC project of James Gunn, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Both Ratcatcher 2 and Bloodsport, were breakout characters from The Suicide Squad.

A television project based on those characters would not go amiss with many fans. It is also confirmed that Gunn will take part in DC FanDome on 16th October in support of Peacemaker.

He also confirmed it in social media posts that his new project will not be revealed at the virtual event because it is not ready yet.

Look at his new Instagram post — SAKAGOATO DAYS (@mugiboya) October 3, 2021

James Gunn is developing the new DCEU project is in the early stages. Maybe James Gunn is not ready to announce his next DC project yet.

But he confirmed that there will be a new DC project by him. So, we expect that the title of his new DC project will soon be announced. Let’s see what happens next.

James Gunn will soon complete the making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 until 2023. So, new DC movie or maybe the show won’t come until after most likely.

With Peacemaker is to set to release early next year, fans are very interested to know if James Gunn will make another DC project in the future. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

