Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller series. It includes drama and erotic thrillers. Netflix has renewed the series Dark Desire for the second season on 19th August 2020.

The second season of the series Dark Desire will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s talk about the series Dark Desire Season 2 in detail.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

The series Dark Desire follows the story of Alma, a law school professor. She married a judge named Leonardo.

It is a drama and thriller television series which was created by Leticia Lopez Margalli. It was written by Nayura Aragon, Gennys Perez, and Leticia Lopez Margalli.

Pedro P. Ybarra and Kenya Marquez directed the series Dark Desire. Giovanni Rotondo was the composer in the series Dark Desire.

The series Dark Desire was originally released in the Spanish language. Patricia Benitez Laucin executively produced the series Dark Desire.

Veronica Velasco, Epigmenio Ibarra, and Natasha Ybarra – Klor produced the series Dark Desire. Juan Pablo Ojeda and Jeronimo Rodriguez did the cinematography of the series Dark Desire.

Luis Zeron Rugerio and Kevin Lopez Yanez edited the series Dark Desire. The series Dark Desire was made under Argos Communication. Netflix distributed it.

Let’s see the expected cast of the second season of the series Dark Desire.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast:

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares Erik Hayser as Esteban Solares Alejandro Speitzer as Dario Guerra Maria Fernanda Yepes as Brenda Castillo Regina Pavon as Zoe Solares Jorde Poza as Leonardo Solares Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros Claudia Pineda as Garcia Samantha Orozco as Rosalba Magali Boysselle as Therapist

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Dark Desire Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Dark Desire.

The exact release date of the series Dark Desire is not declared yet. But it is confirmed that the series Dark Desire Season 2 will be released in 2021.

We expect that Dark Desire Season 2 will be released in late 2021. Dark Desire Season 1 was released on 15th July 2020 and it consists of 18 episodes.

The series Dark Desire has received many awards such as the GQ Men of the Year Award and the BreakTudo Award in 2020.

