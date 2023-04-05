College Romance Season 4 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

College Romance is an Indian comedy-drama web series. It was initially created by an Indian director and screenwriter, Arunabh Kumar. Until now, College Romance has run three seasons from August 2018 to September 2022.

This comedy-drama and love story-based web series College Romance is popular amongst youngsters, especially undergraduates. Since the storyline revolves around college life, best friends, love, laughter, and heartfelt emotions, people appreciate the maker’s efforts.

With 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, College Romance has received colossal love and respect from the audience. Fans’ unconditional love for characters like Karan, Bagga, and Trippy forces the showrunners to release the fourth part of College Romance.

Here you will find the latest information like College Romance Season 4 release dates, trailer updates, cast members, and storyline in a more precise way. Read this article till the end to know more about College Romance Season 4 updates.

College Romance Season 4 Release Date

Currently, three seasons are available for College Romance, and after becoming the fans’ favorite, college romance will return with the fourth installment.

The first episode of College Romance Season 1 premiered on TVF Play on August 7, 2018. Simarpreet Singh was the director for the first season. Later, the showrunners announced the second season’s release on official social media handles. Three years later, the second season launched in January 2021. And the following season 3 was aired on September 16, 2022.

Since TVF has announced the fourth installment of College Romance, Fans can’t keep calm. Even many fans have started making their guesses regarding the College Romance Season 4 release date, cast members, and trailer release.

If you want to know if there will be another season of College Romance, then let me tell you that the fourth season is in the production phase, and as soon we get further details and a confirmed release date, we will add them here.

College Romance Season 4 Overview – Spoiler Ahead

College Romance is an Indian light-hearted comedy-drama that focuses on the college life of enthusiastic and young college students. The storyline revolves around the three best friends, Naira (Apoorva Arora), Bagga (Gagan Arora), Trippy (Manjot Singh), and more.

Here, Keshav Sadhna played the role of Karan, the boyfriend of the college’s hottest girl Deepika (Shreya Mehta). In the trio group, Naira is portrayed as a sensible girl who understands and covers up the mess that her best friends, Bagga and Trippy, made while approaching a girl.

We have also been introduced to new characters in the second and third seasons, along with new profound relationships and heart-wrenching breakups.

In the recent season, they went through some issues, and Bagga dealt with a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend Naira. With every release of Colleg Romance Seasons, the audience appreciates the efforts and performance of the star cast, directors, and screenwriters.

Even though the director and writers were new to College Romance Season 3, they presented one of the finely crafted work. The storyline and progression build the same excitement and spark as the previous seasons.

In the following section, you will find the actual name of cast members of Collge Romance Season 4, episode titles, details regarding the makers, etc.

College Romance Season 4 Cast Members

The Viral Fever brings many versatile and talented young actors and actresses for one of the most favorite web series, ‘College Romance.’

The show includes a star cast like Apoorva Arora, an Indian actress and model. She was featured in many Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada films.

Not only that, but this web series also introduced some underrated actors, like, Gagan Arora, Manjot Singh, Ambrish Verma, Nupur Nagpal, and more. Below, we have mentioned the complete list of cast members who will return to College Romance Season 4.

Keshav Sadhna as Karan

Apoorva Arora as Naira

Manjot Singh as Trippy

Gagan Arora as Bagga

Shreya Mehta as Deepika

Hira Ashar as Raveena

Nupur Nagpal as Dhatrapriya

Eklavya Kashyap as Harry

Ambrish Verma as Anshuman

Geetika Budhiraja as Naina

Ankit Motghare as Birju

Shreya Singh as Anika

Shiva Kumar as Munjal Sir

Samriddhi Mehra as Karishma

Ankur Pathak as Bhati

Shivankit Singh Parihar

Aishwarya Chaudhary as Hippy

Lucky Gupta as Manager

Jahnvi Rawat as Rawi

How Many Episodes Will Be There In College Romance

The makers have yet to reveal the exact number of episodes for College Romance Season 4. But if we look at the previous trends, showrunners keep the consistency in the number of episodes each season.

The recent College Romance Season 3 was released on September 16, 2022, with five episodes. Similarly, College Romance Season 4 may bring five episodes to the table.

College Romance Season 4 Episode Titles

As mentioned above, no official information for College Romance Season 4 release dates and new cast members is available.

However, if you haven’t seen the love, chemistry, light-hearted comedy, and college life of the characters of College Romance Season 3, here is the episode list.

College Romance Season 3 Episode 01 – Happy Ending

College Romance Season 3 Episode 02 – No More Secrets

College Romance Season 3 Episode 03 – Loser

College Romance Season 3 Episode 04 – Beer and Whisky

College Romance Season 3 Episode 05 – Problem Kya Hai?

Whenever The Viral Fever announces the Collge Romance Season 4 episodes, we will add them here so you can easily binge-watch the season. Till then, enjoy the previous seasons.

Where To Watch College Romance Season 4

College Romance is one of the most entertaining web series, produced and developed by India’s most famous media company, ‘The Viral Fever.’

Currently, the showrunners are working on the fourth project of College Romance, and soon it will be available on Sony LIV.

However, If you haven’t watched the previous seasons yet, you can stream it on Sony LIV. All the latest episodes are available on this platform.

College Romance Season 4 Writers, Directors, and Producers

College Romance includes many talented and experienced actors, writers, directors, and executive producers.

This Indian love and comedy-drama web series was written by Kunal Aneja, Akash Ahuja, Sidhant Mago, Manan Madaan, and Abhishek Srivastava.

Not only that, but Simarpreet Singh also directed the first season. Other than him, Parijat Josh and Apoorv Singh Karki were also directors of the College Romance series.

The show was produced under ‘The Viral Fever Media.’ company. Shreyandh Pandey, Arun Kumar, and Vijay Koshy are the executive producers of the College Romance Seasons 1, 2, and 3.

College Romance Season 4 Awards and Achievements

TVF’s College Romance consists of the best drama elements, such as comedy, love, emotions, and friendships among the show’s characters. Last year, in 2022, the third season was released on SonyLIV, and within a couple of months, the series became so popular amongst young people.

With the actors’ exceptional performance, camera presence, screenplay, and direction, the show has bookmarked its place as the top comedy series in India. In 2021, College Romance was nominated for the Filmfare OTT Awards for the Best Comedy Series.

College Romance Season 4 Latest Updates

The official release date for College Romance Season 3 is yet to be announced. Still, according to many sources, the fourth season will release in the final quarter of 2023.

College Romance Season 4 will undoubtedly be the best product of this comedy-drama series franchise. As the storyline evolves and the characters graduate, their sense of reliability, maturity, and thinking also increases.

However, this show includes vulgar language, which might be inappropriate for some viewers. So better if you carry a headphone while watching the College Romance series.

FAQs

Is College Romance Season 4 Confirmed?

College Romance Season 4 will be released at the end of 2023. As of now, the fourth season is in the production and editing phase.

Where Can I Watch College Romance Episodes?

Initially, the first season of College Romance was aired on TVF Play and the official YouTube channel of The Viral Fever. The following seasons were released on SonyLive. You can stream this fantastic light-hearted comedy and love romance drama series if you have yet to discover it on SonyLive.

Who Is Bagga’s Girlfriend In College Romance?

Apoorva Arora is portrayed as Naira in the College Romance series. Naira is in a long-distance relationship with Bagga.

Is College Romance Worth Watching?

Since Bollywood movies are continually facing trouble getting positive responses from the audience, fans rely on OTT platforms for their entertainment. College Romance is a complete package of romance, college life, and friendships. It is worth watching. You can stream it on SonyLIV.

Who is Bagga, aka Gagan, In Real Life?

Gagan Arora is a young, energetic Delhi boy, born on September 16, 1993. He received his desired fame through the College Romance series.

College Romance Season 4 Trailer Release

The showrunners are working extensively to provide the best-quality web series to the audience. Per the official confirmation, the shooting for College Romance Season 4 is completed, and the show is currently being edited.

Since the makers are working on the final output of College Romance Season 4, there is no official available for season 4. Whenever there will be an official announcement of the College Romance Season 4 release date and trailer, we will add them here.

Bottom Thoughts

College Romance can help you relive those memorable days if you are in college or just graduated. You can watch all three seasons on SonyLIV or Disney+ Hotstar with your friends and siblings. But you should keep your headphones connected to your device. Otherwise, you will have to bear the later consequences by yourself. Jokes apart, College Romance is truly worth watching.

Lastly, check this article regularly to remain updated with the latest information about College Romance Season 4.