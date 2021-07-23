Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Classroom of the Elite is a Japanese anime series. It is adapted from light novel series which was written by Shogo Kinugasa. It was illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose.

The anime series Classroom of the Elite has received positive reviews from the audience.

We expect that the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite will soon be announced.

It is an amazing anime series that includes an interesting story to watch. The series Classroom of the Elite includes comedy, romance, and thriller. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2:

The anime series Classroom of the Elite got a very positive response from the audience. It seems that the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite will also receive a great response from the audience.

The anime series Classroom of the Elite has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. We expect that the anime series Classroom of the Elite will soon be renewed for the second season.

The series Classroom of the Elite follows the story of Kiyotaka. He goes to an elite government-sponsored high school.

At the school, he finds about the merit-based education system. Classroom of the Elite is a teen television show. It is a very interesting story to watch.

There is no news or update about the production of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite.

The series Classroom of the Elite was directed by Hiroyuki Hashimoto, Seiji Kishi, Yohei Fukui, Housei Suzuki, Yoshihide Yuzumi, Yusuke Kamada, Fumio Ito, Yu Kinome, Takahiro Majima, Yoshifumi Sasahara, and Atsuko Tonomizu.

The series Classroom of the Elite was written by Aoi Akashiro, Ohine Ezaki, Hayato Kazano, and Shogo Kinugasa. Ryo Takahashi gave the music in the series Classroom of the Elite.

Hirofune Hane gave the art direction in the series Classroom of the Elite. Daisei Fukuoka, Yoshihide Yuzumi, Yohei Fukui, Yoshito Nishoji, Yoshifumi Sasahara, Yu Kinome, Akiyo Ohashi, Yusuke Kamada, and Noriaki Saito handled the art department of the anime series Classroom of the Elite.

The animation department of the anime series Classroom of the Elite was handled by Kazuaki Morita, Takehiko Matsumoto, Yusuke Kamada, and Yoshihide Yuzumi.

No announcement has been made about the cast of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite. It seems that the cast of the first season of the series Classroom of the Elite will come back in the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite.

So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

The series Classroom of the Elite was made under Lerche studio. It was licensed by Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Muse Communication.

The series Classroom of the Elite is also available on the OTT platform Netflix. You can watch the anime series Classroom of the Elite on Netflix.

Maybe the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. The anime series Classroom of the Elite stars Felecia Angelle, Amber Lee Connors, and Justin Briner.

Classroom of the Elite is a Japanese series. The series Classroom of the Elite is also available to watch in the English language.

The running time of each episode of the anime series Classroom of the Elite ranges around 24 minutes. Each episode of the series, Classroom of the Elite, has a different title.

We expect that each episode of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite will also include a different title.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite. The first season of the series Classroom of the Elite contains a total of 12 episodes.

So, we expect that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will also include a total of 12 episodes like the first season.

Also, the storyline of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite is not revealed yet. It seems that the story of the first season of the series Classroom of the Elite will be continued in the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite, we will add it here.

The series Classroom of the Elite was broadcast on AT-X. It also arrived on Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS, BS11, and TVQ.

The anime series Classroom of the Elite has also arrived on Animax Asia. The light novel titled Classroom of the Elite was written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose.

It was published by Media Factory. The Manga series of the same name – Classroom of the Elite, was written by Shogo Kinugasa. It was illustrated by Yuyu Ichino.

It was published by Media Factory. The opening theme of the anime series Classroom of the Elite is Caste Room which is performed by ZAQ. The ending theme of the anime series Classroom of the Elite is Beautiful Soldier, which is performed by Minami.

The anime series Classroom of the Elite was streamed by Crunchyroll. The series Classroom of the Elite was licensed by Funimation in North America.

The first season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite includes a total of 12 episodes titled What is Evil? Whatever Springs from Weakness, It Takes a Great Talent and Skill to Conceal One’s Talent and Skill, Man is an Animal that makes Bargains: No Other Animal Does This – No Dog exchanges Bones with Another, We Should not be Upset that Others Hide the Truth from Us When We Hide it from Ourselves, Hell is other People, and There are Two Kinds of Lies; One concerns an Accomplished Fact – the Other concerns a Future Duty.

It also includes Nothing is as Dangerous as an Ignorant Friend; A Wise Enemy is to be Preferred, Abandon All Hope – Ye Who enter Here, Man is Condemned to be Free, Every Man has in Himself the Most Dangerous Traitor of All, What People Commonly call Fate is Mostly their Own Stupidity, and Genius Lives Only One Story Above Madness.

We expect that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will also arrive on AT-X. At the end of the first season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite, we have seen that the girls of class D make a decision to separate the girls and boys camps after the theft incident.

Ibuki goes to talk with Kiyotaka. Ibuki asks him about the thief. Ibuki asks him that who the thief is, according to him. At that time, he trusts her and tells her that Sudo suspects her.

That night, Kiyotaka and Horikita are sitting near a campfire. Kiyotaka finds that Horikita was sick during the test. Horikita had been sleeping or resting in her room at the time of the cruise.

Because she is suffering from her illness, so, she has to rest in order to recover from her illness. And also, she is determined to tough it out.

Later, Class D is gathering the food in advance of a rainstorm. On the other side, Kiyotaka is fishing in the river. At that time, Kiyotaka talks with Horikita and asks her to show him her leader card because he wants to confirm that the card which Katsuragi was holding is real or fake.

He only wants to confirm it so, he asks her about it. After that, he sees the card, but he is still unsure about it. Yamauchi goes to talk with Horikita and puts mud on her hair. It makes Horikita angry and promotes her to throw him to the ground.

After that, Horikita goes to wash her hair. At that time, somebody comes and steals her leader card. Later, she lets Kiyotaka know about it.

After that, somebody begins a fire at camp. It burns the survival test manual, and it leads to more trust issues within class D.

Suspects that this was done by Ibuki. She is doing this all because she is from the another class. Horikita tries to find her and learns that she stole the card.

Ibuki tries to attack Horikita against the rules prohibiting violence against students from different classes. Ibuki attacks because she knows that nobody witnesses the fight, and she can easily get away with it.

Horikita gets weak because of her illness and is beaten by Ibuki. And also brings the key card to a strange student who had asked for it.

Ibuki talks with Katsuragi with the help of a ham radio and tells that she has successfully secured the leader card of Horikita as class C and class A are working together.

Horikita’s illness starts getting worse day by day, and Kiyotaka has her withdraw from the test. Now, it is the final day, and the students are cleaning up their campground. And the classes try to guess the leaders.

Class B tries not to make any guesses. At the assembly, Ryuen says that he forged a pact secretly with Katsuragi in order to send 200 test points to class A.

He had done it in exchange for the leader card or a photo of the card. At that time, Class C spends 100 points which was the last. After that, everybody was assigned except Ryuen, Kaneda, and Ibuki to spy on class B.

Later, Class C tries to guess the leaders as Totsuka for class A, Chihiro Shiranami for class B, and at last, Horikita for class D.

After that, the result declares. The winner is class D, and they have earned 225 points. After that, class B and they have earned 140 points, class A and they have earned 120 points, and at the last, class C, they have earned 0 points.

After the declaration of the result, the students go back to the cruise ship. There Alice Sakayanagi says that things have been done according to a plan that makes everybody mistrust Katsuragi in order to weaken his leverage on the class.

Because her ally Hashimoto tries to out the leader of class A to Ryuen, later, Kiyotaka talks with Horikita and tells that he led Ibuki in order to steal the card and he had done it intentionally.

Also, he had Horikita withdraw in order to make himself the leader and also ensure about class A and class C that they have incorrectly guessed her as the leader.

He says that he had only seen the backside of the card of Katsuragi and knows that how cautious he was.

He later deduced that Totsuka was the leader of class A. He also knows that Ryuen had not withdrawn, and it leads him to guess him as the leader of class C because he saw him along with the same radio that was holding by Ibuki.

There is a meeting with Chabashira, and in the meeting, Kiyotaka learns that there was a man who wanted him expelled was no one but his father.

Kiyotaka talks with Chabashira about it and tells about his father’s try to remove him from school. And he will defy him continuously.

The anime television series Classroom of the Elite was adapted by Lerche. It aired between July to September 2017.

The anime series Classroom of the Elite stars Felecia Angelle, Justin Briner, Amber Lee Connors, Brandon McInnis, Sarah Wiedenheft, Bryn Apprill, Aaron Dismuke, Travis Mullenix, and Jennifer Alyx.

Aoi Akashiro handled the series composition of Classroom of the Elite. Kazuaki Morita has designed the characters of the anime series Classroom of the Elite.

Classroom of the Elite is a fantastic anime television series, and it is worth watching. We expect that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will include more drama, romance, and thriller compared to the first one.

All fans are waiting for the anime series Classroom of the Elite Season 2. So, it seems that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will soon be confirmed.

If we get any other update about the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Cast:

There is no update about the new cast members in the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite.

Felecia Angelle as Suzune Horikita Justin Briner as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji Amber Lee Connors as Mako Akimura Brandon McInnis as Ken Sudo Sarah Wiedenheft as Kikyo Kushida Bryn Apprill as Kei Karuizawa Aaron Dismuke as Kanji Ike Travis Mullenix as Haruki Yamauchi Jennifer Alyx as Sae Chabashira Dallas Reid as Yosuke Hirata Leah Clark as Airi Sakura Michelle Rojas Maya Sato Eric Vale as Kakeru Ryuen Brittney Karbowski as Chiaki Matsushita Jamie Marchi as Mio Ibuki David Matranga as Manabu Horikita Kristi Rothrock as Honami Ichinose Matt Shipman as Hideo Sotomura Aaron Roberts as Daichi Ishizaki Christopher Wehkamp as Rokusuke Koenji Luci Christian as Satsuki Shinohara Jarrod Greene as Katsuragi Kyle Igneczi as Kyogo Komiya Trina Nishimura as Alice Sakayanagi Kristin Sutton as Chihiro Shiranami Jeremy Woods as Albert Yamada Ricco Fajardo as Ryuuji Kanzaki Alex Moore as Hasebe Orion Pitts as Yahiko Totsuka Howard Wang as Reo Kondo Apphia Yu as Akane Tachibana Sara Ragsdale as Chie Hoshinomiya Bruce Carey as Kazuma Sakagami Josh Grelle as Teruhiko Yukimura Rina Hidaka as Arisu Sakayanagi Mao Ichimichi as Airi Sakura Rina Sato as Sae Chabashira Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa Austin Tindle as Hashimoto Jeannie Tirado as Masumi Kamuro Nao Toyama as Honami Ichinose Kent Williams as Mashima Shoya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji Akari Kito as Suzune Horikita Yurika Kubo as Kikyo Kushida

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the anime series Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

It seems that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will be released somewhere in 2022.

The second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will arrive on AT-X as well as other channels. We expect that the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite will also arrive on the famous OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite was released on 12th July 2017, and it was completed on 27th September 2017 on AT-X and other channels.

You can watch the anime series Classroom of the Elite on the OTT platform Netflix if you have a subscription.

Because it is totally illegal to watch any content, including the anime series Classroom of the Elite, on the illegal piracy website, it is because the illegal piracy website contains a pirated file of content like movies and web series.

There are many pirated movies and web series available to watch and download on many illegal piracy websites. But all piracy websites are illegal and unsafe.

The series Classroom of the Elite is a psychological drama television series. There are no OVAs to watch in the series Classroom of the Elite.

You can watch the anime series Classroom of the Elite on Crunchyroll. We expect that the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite will not arrive in 2021. If the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite announces, we can expect it in 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the anime series Classroom of the Elite Season 2 has not arrived yet. It is because the second season of the series Classroom of the Elite is not confirmed yet.

We expect that it will soon be confirmed. If we get any update about the trailer of the second season of the anime series Classroom of the Elite, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the anime series Classroom of the Elite.

