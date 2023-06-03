Carnival Row Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Over the past couple of years, the OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have delivered many outstanding movies and series, most of which got worldwide recognition. Here we are back again with one such popular fantasy drama series that have ruled millions of hearts. The Carnival Row series is popularly known for its subject variations and concept, which is why many fans are executing the series’ third season.



The Carnival Row is an American fantasy drama series surrounded by various elements such as crime drama, neo-noir, urban fantasy, and steampunk. In addition to that, Carnival Row has earned 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you’re looking for the latest updates regarding the Carnival Row Season 3, you’re on the right page. Here, we have addressed information about the official release date, cast members, plot, and trailer updates of the Carnival Row Season 3.

Carnival Row Season 3 Release Date

Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham are the creators of the Carnival Row series. In August 2019, the showrunners released the first installment of the Carnival Row series with eight episodes. And meanwhile, makers have also announced the renewal for the second season.

Later, in February 2023, makers dropped the second season of the Carnival Row series on Amazon Prime Video. And since then, fans have eagerly awaited the latest updates about the show’s future.

But unfortunately, the showrunners haven’t said anything so far, and some sources even claim that Carnival Row Season 3 will not release on Amazon Prime Video.

Carnival Row Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham’s latest release, the Carnival Row series, is the complete package of fantasy, crime, actions, and political drama. The overall storyline focuses on a fantastic and neo-noir crime-drama in which a human investigator Rycroft Philostrate, a.k.a. Philo, sparkles his love with Vignette Stonemoss (Fairei).

Apart from a love angle, the Carnival Rows is surrounded by mythical creatures and their intense war against humans. As the story progresses, we see the lead character Philo start his investigations of a dark and hidden conspiracy.

Besides Philo and Fairei, we have also seen renowned English actor Simon Montagu McBurney in the role of Runyan Millworthy. Furthermore, we have also seen David Gyasi (Agreus Astrayon), Andrew Gower (Ezra Spurnrose), Indira Verma (Piety Breakspear), Jay Ali (Kaine), and many others.

Since the showrunners have not revealed the release date for Carnival Row Season 3, fans must wait for the major updates. On the other hand, the show has concluded with the second season itself. So, for now, fans of this hit web series have to settle with only two seasons.

Moreover, below we have added a complete list of featured actors and actresses of the Carnival Row series. We have also provided teaser trailer updates for the same.

Carnival Row Season 3 Cast Member List

As mentioned, the showrunners have yet to plan the renewal for Carnival Row Season 3, and no official information has been made public regarding the release date and new cast members.

However, Carnival Row Seasons 1 and 2 have received so much love and respect from true fans looking for the real names of featured actors; therefore, here we have added a complete list of cast members of Carnival Season 2.

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate “Philo”

Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose

Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss

David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon

Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear

Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou

Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose

Ariyon Bakare as Darius Sykes

Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear

Jay Ali as Kaine

Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane

Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear

Jamie Harris as Sergeant Dombey

Joanne Whalley as Leonora

George Georgiou as Kastor

Fraser James as Erasmus Fletcher

Andrew Buchan as Mikulas Vir

Stewart Scudamore as Boz Ghaidos

Eve Ponsonby as Phaedra

Jacqueline Boatswain as Mima Blodwen

Karel Dobrý as Ambassador Anrep

Carnival Row Season 3 Episode Titles

As far as we know, the makers have yet to reveal the renewal for Carnival Row Season 3.



Still, we have added a list of Carnival Row Season 2 episode titles below. It will help you to binge-watch the earlier seasons effortlessly.

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 01 – “Fight or Flight”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 02 – “New Dawn”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 03 – “The Martyr’s Hand”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 04 – “An Unkindness of Ravens”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 05 – “Reckoning”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 06 – “Original Sins”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 07 – “Kindred”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 08 – “Facta Non-Verba”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 09 – “Battle Lines”

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 10 – “Carnival Row”

Where Can I Watch Carnival Row Season 3?

The showrunners have revealed that the Carnival Row series won’t be released for the third installment. Despite getting so much appreciation and love from the audience, makers aren’t ready to drop another season of the Carnival Row series.

Tonight, be the first to return to the Row. Watch the Season 2 premiere early, featuring a special welcome from Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

Join at 6 p.m. PT here:https://t.co/pxkR13oOl8

Password: carnivalrow pic.twitter.com/xVLRxNZH4q — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) February 15, 2023

However, if you have recently discovered this American fantasy series, you can watch all the previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video. You will get all the Carnival Row Seasons 1 and 2 episodes here.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Carnival Row Season 3?

Currently, the showrunners have yet to release the third season of the Carnival Row series, and on top of that, makers have stopped working on the production for Carnival Row Season 3.



The earlier seasons were released with eight and ten episodes, respectively, and if there is a third season, we will also see ten or more episodes in Carnival Row Season 3. Till then, enjoy the first and second seasons of the Carnival Row series on Amazon Prime Video.

Carnival Row Season 3 Production Team

The production team has been a large part of the Carnival Row series. Without them, the show couldn’t get the desired recognition from all around the world. Here we have mentioned the names of creators, directors, writers, and producers of the Carnival Row Seasons 1 and 2.

This week, it's far from a fair fight. Two new episodes arrive Friday. pic.twitter.com/GN6RcaKc4C — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) February 28, 2023

The Carnival Row series was initially created and developed by famous American screenwriters Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham. However, the original storyline was adapted from Travis Beacham’s ‘A Killing on Carnival Row.’

In addition, Marc Guggenheim and Jon Amiel joined the showrunners as the executive producers. Thor Freudenthal, Wendey Stanzler, Julian Holmes, and Andy Goddard were the Carnival Row Season 2 directors.

Carnival Row Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck. Since the showrunners have not announced the official release date and renewal of Carnival Row Season 3, we haven’t received the official trailer yet.

Still, we have added a teaser trailer for Carnival Row Season 2 for the viewer’s convenience. Before directly diving into binge-watching, you should watch the trailer of the series.

Final Thoughts

Even though Carnival Row has gained so much popularity through its fantasy-based crime drama story, the showrunners have yet to release Carnival Row Season 3.

However, you don’t need to worry about your daily dose of the latest updates. We will provide you with all the necessary details that you need to know about shows like Carnival Row. In conclusion, you can drop your valuable suggestions, thoughts, and opinions in the comment box.