Bombay Begums Season 2 Details, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far.

After the audience’s positive response to the web series Bombay Begums, we expect that season 2 of Bombay Begums will soon be released.

Bombay Begums Season 1 was released recently on 8th March 2021 on the popular OTT platform Netflix. There were a total of six episodes. Each episode contains an average of 45 minutes.

In the first season of Bombay Begums, we have seen the story of five distinctive women. The web series Bombay Begums Season 1 contains an exploration of drug abuse, broken dreams, sexual predators, and blackmailing.

Bombay Begums Season 2 Download

In the next season, Bombay Begums Season 2, we expect to see the consequences and decisions of the first season. Maybe the story of the first season will be continued. Also, maybe there will be another story in the second season of Bombay Begums, which is not covered in the first season.

Now, the decision of the web series Bombay Begums Season is dependent on the makers of the web series Bombay Begums and the famous OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix has released many films and web series of India as well as several other countries like the United States, etc.

If we talk about the cast of the web series Bombay Begums Season 2, maybe the cast of Bombay Begums Season 1 will repeat in season 2.

The cast of Bombay Begums Season 1 includes Pooja Bhatt as Rani, Shahana Goswami as Fatima, Amruta Subhash as Lily, Plabita Borthakur as Ayesha, Aadhya Anand as Shai, Rahul Bose as Mahesh Rao, Imaad Shah, Vivek Gomber as Arijay – Fatima’s Husband, Danish Hussain, Nauheed Cyrusi, and Vivek Tandon as Cyrus Dastur.

In Bombay Begums Season 2, we expect that there will be the same no. of episodes as in Bombay Begums Season 1. Each episode will contain a unique title as season 1.

In season 1 of Bombay Begums, the title of each episode; Women Who Run With The Wolves, Love, The Colour Purple, The Bell Jar, The Golden Notebook, and A Room of One’s Own.

Also, there were a total of 12 different soundtracks in Bombay Begums Season 1. The album was composed by Anand Bhaskar, Chetan Dominic Awasthi, and Tarana Marwah.

The album was released on 14th March 2021, and the length of the album is 48:11 minutes. Bombay Begums Season 1 was released on Woman’s day, and also the series features women empowerment.

If Bombay Begums Season 2 announces, then we expect that it will be released somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s watch the trailer of Bombay Begums Season 1.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.