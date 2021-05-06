Another Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

It is a Sci-Fi and drama series. The series Another Life was renewed by Netflix for the second season in October 2019.

The second season of the series Another Life will soon be released. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Another Life.

Another Life Season 2: Latest Update

The story of the first season of the series Another Life will be continued in Another Life Season 2.

Aaron Martin created the series Another Life. Aaron Martin, Noreen Halpern, and Chris Regina were the executive producers of the series Another Life.

Justis Greene, Katee Sackhoff, and Omar Madha produced the series Another Life. The series Another Life was shot in British Columbia, Canada.

Ryan McMaster did the cinematography of the series Another Life, and Stein Myhrstad edited the series Another Life.

The series Another Life was made under Navy Productions and Halfire Entertainment. Netflix distributed the series Another Life. Let’s talk about the cast of the upcoming Another Life Season 2.

Another Life Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Another Life Season 2.

Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace Samuel Anderson as William Blu Hunt as August Catawnee A. J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez Alex Ozerov as Oliver Sokolov Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge – Wallace Selma Blair as Harper Glass Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas Isakovic Tongayi Chirisa as Richard Ncube

Another Life Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Another Life Season 2 is not released yet. We can expect Another Life Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

There is no update about the shooting of the series Another Life Season 2. If we get any update about the series Another Life Season 2, we will add it here.

Another Life Season 1 was released on 25th July 2019 and it includes 10 episodes. Another Life Season 2 will also include ten episodes.

Another Life Season 1 was directed by Omar Madha, Metin Huseyin, Mairzee Almas, Allah Arkush, and Sheree Folkson. It was written by Aaron Martin, Naledi Jackson, Jackie May, Alex Levine, Amanda Fahey, Romeo Candido, Lauren Gosnell, Alejandro Alcoba, Lucie Page, and Sean Reycraft.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming Another Life Season 2.

Another Life Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Another Life Season 2 is not released yet. We have to wait for a little to watch the trailer of Another Life Season 2. Let’s watch the trailer of Another Life Season 1.

