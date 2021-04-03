Ajeeb Daastaans’s Trailer Out Now, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

The trailer of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans is out now on Youtube by Netflix India. The teaser of the film Ajeeb Daastaans was released two weeks ago.

The film Ajeeb Daastaans will include romance, drama, and emotion. The running time of the film is 142 minutes. Let’s discuss the cast of the film Ajeeb Daastaans.

The cast members of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan, and Raj Mehta directed it. Karan Johar produced it. It was completed under Dharmatic Entertainment.

The film Ajeeb Daastaans will be released on 16th April 2021 on Netflix. The film Ajeeb Daastaans incluides four different stories. It features broken relationships and their results.

The story of Ajeeb Daastaans consists of toxicity, Jealousy, Prejudices, Milieus, and Privilege. Each story consists of the ups and downs of life. It also includes the struggle and confusion between the wrong and the right thing in life.

Ajeeb Daastaans is an Indian anthology film. Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans.

