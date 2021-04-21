Adipurush Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far – Tamilrockers

It is an Indian mythological film. It is a 3D film and one of the most expensive films in India. The budget of the film Adipurush is around 400 to 500 crores INR.

Read this complete article to get every detail about the film Adipurush.

Adipurush Release Date:

The film Adipurush is based on Ramayana, which is an Indian biopic. The shooting of the film Adipurush was started recently on 2nd February 2021.

The film Adipurush will be shot in two languages; Telugu and Hindi. The shoot will be done simultaneously.

Om Raut directed the film Adipurush. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, and Prashant Sutar produced the film Adipurush.

Kharthik Palani completed the cinematography of the film Adipurush. Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatra edited the film Adipurush.

The film Adipurush was made under T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The announcement of the film Adipurush was made on 18th August 2020 with the release of a promotional poster of the film Adipurush.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Adipurush.

Adipurush Release Date details:

The film Adipurush will be released on 11th August 2022. It will be released in two languages: Telugu and Hindi.

The film Adipurush will also be released on several dubbed versions. It includes Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The film Adipurush will be released in India.

The main cast of the film Adipurush is revealed. Let’s see the main cast of the film Adipurush.

Adipurush Cast:

There are mainly four stars in the film Adipurush. We have mentioned the main cast of the upcoming film Adipurush below.

Prabhas as Adipurush Saif Ali Khan as Ravana Kriti Sanon as Sita Sunny Singh as Lakshmana

It is the main cast of the film Adipurush. Let’s see the trailer of the upcoming film Adipurush.

Adipurush Trailer:

The official trailer of the upcoming film Adipurush is not released yet. Let’s watch the announcement video of the film Adipurush. It was released on 18th August 2020 by T-Series.

