Aakhri Sach Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

The OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Vidoe, and Diney+ Hotstar have released hundreds of Indian drama series, many of which have received positive responses from worldwide audiences.

Recently, we, as cinephiles, have received many Indian-Hindi drama series. It includes series like Guns and Gulaab, Saas, Bahu, Aur Flamingo, and recently premiered Aakhri Sach. The first season of Aakhri Sach has featured one of the most prolific actresses, Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead role of Inspector Anya Swaroop.



In addition, the show has received a good response from the audience and critics. On top of that, Aakhri Sach Season 1 has received 5.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are fond of Indian- Hindi dramas, especially suspense, mystery, and thriller drama series, then Aakhri Sach Season 1 can be your next source to enjoy your weekends. In this article, we have added possible release dates, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Aakhri Sach Season 2.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Release Date

Aakhri Sach is a perfect combination of intense crime, mystery, and heart-throbbing thriller storyline. No one can forget the infamous Burari Death case, and the plot of Aakhri Sach Season 1 revolves around a similar storyline.

The first Aakhri Sach Season 1 season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25, 2023. The first season premiered with only three episodes, but it has received a good response from the audience, and many fans are waiting for the second season.

However, it’s too early for the second season. The show makers have not revealed the official release date for Aakhri Sach Season 2. Still, we can expect that if there is a second season of Aakhri Sach, it will be released in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Aakhri Sach is an Indian crime, thriller, and mystery suspense drama. Saurav Dey wrote the plot for the first season, and Robbie Grewal and his team directed the show.

The storyline of Aakhri Sach Season 1 starts with an intensely focused and highly enthusiastic inspector, Anya Swaroop (Tammnnaah Bhatia).

At first, Anya was involved in resolving a credit card scam. But later, she was assigned to investigate a heart-throbbing case where eleven family members died together.

The incident occurred in a way that members committed suicide altogether, but as the story progresses, the situation and evidence make the investigation more challenging.

As cops receive further details about the family members and the reason behind the deaths, Anya and her team start decoding the riddle of the family’s unexpected death.

Apart from the lead character, Anya Swaroop, the plot of Aakhri Sach Season 1 revolves around other cast members. It includes late Rajawat family members, Bhuvan (Abhishek Banerjee), Raghav (Rahul Bagga), Poonam (Nishu Dikshit), Anshika (Kriti Vij), Aman (Shivin Narang), Jawahar Singh (Sanjeev Chopra), and many others.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Cast Members List

When a show started gaining popularity due to its storyline and concept, featured actors and actresses also gained vast fan followings.

Similarly, fans nowadays appreciate the performance of Tamannah Bhatia, who played the lead role of Anya Swaroop in the first season of Aakhri Sach.

Apart from that, many viewers also speculate about the cast members of the Aakhri Sach Season 2.

However, the showmakers must share the official release date and list of cast members for the forthcoming seasons. But still, we can assume that the mentioned cast members will return for the Aakhri Sach Season 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Inspector Anya Swaroop

Rahul Bagga as Raghav

Shivin Narang as Aman

Abhishek Banerjee as Bhuvan

Danish Iqbal as Aadesh

Sanjeev Chopra as Jawahar Singh

Kriti Vij as Anshika

Nishu Dikshit as Poonam

Besides the cast mentioned above, the show makers will bring some new faces in Aakhri Sach Season 2. It can help the showrunners to push the storyline further and make it a worthwhile series.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the show premiered on Netflix on August 25, 2023, many cinephiles are looking for information on Aakhri Sach Season 2.

However, the show makers have yet to release the official release date and episode titles for the Aakhri Sach Season 2. But still, here, we have added episode headings for the first season of the Aakhri Sach series.

Aakhri Sach Season 1 Episode 01 – Breaking News: Ek Rahasya

Aakhri Sach Season 1 Episode 02 – Guilty Heart: Ek Saaya

Aakhri Sach Season 1 Episode 03 – Guilty Heart: Ek Saaya

Where to Watch Aakhri Sach Season 2?

Aakhri Sach Season 2 is an Indian television series that follows Anya Swaroop, a lady Inspector assigned to investigate the mass suicide of a single family member. Here, a famous Indian actress, Tamannaah Bhatia, played the role of the lead character, Anya Swaroop.

However, if you have yet to watch the first season of Aakhri Sach, head to the Disney+ Hotstar and watch all the latest episodes of Aakhri Sach Season 1. Furtherahead, if there is a second season, the show makers will drop it on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Aakhri Sach Season 2?

The show makers have dropped one season of Aakhri Sach, and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. Not only that, but many fans are asking how many episodes will be released in the second season of Aakhri Sach.

However, the number of episodes depends on the drama’s screenwriting, storyline, and genre. However, the first season of the Aakhri Sach was released with three episodes. Therefore, the upcoming season of Aakhri Sach will also be released with three episodes.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Production Team Members



Tamannaah Bhatia starred in Aakhri Sach, a complete package of action, crime, thriller, and mystery-suspense drama series. The plot of Aakhri Sach is loosely based on Delhi’s Burari Death case.

Rajawath Family ke Sach ki talaash investigation office Anya ko kis hadd tak le jaayegi?? Watch #HotstarSpecials #AakhriSach now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam only on @DisneyPlusHS

⁰#AakhriSachOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/bZJendAcgF — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 26, 2023

Saurav Dey has written the storyline for the Aakhri Sach Season 1. In addition, Robbie Grewal served as the director for the show. Preeti Simoes, Nikhil Nanda, and Neeti Simoes are the executive producers of the Aakhri Sach Season 1. Furthermore, the average running time for Aakhri Sach Season 1 is 31 to 40 minutes.

Aakhri Sach Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Since the show makers, Saurav Dey and Robbie Grewal released the first season of Aakhri Sach, a large part of the audience is highly excited to stream the second season of Aakhri Sach.

However, it’s just a few days since we received the first season of Aakhri Sach, and if you have yet to watch the first season of Aakhri Sach, click on the link added above and watch the official trailer of Aakhri Sach Season 1.

It will give you a brief idea about the storyline. Once the show makers reveal the official release date and trailer for Aakhri Sach Season 2, we will add them here.

Final Notes

So, finally, we have gone through the possible release date of Aakhri Sach. As we received the first season a couple of days ago, the second season will take a minimum of a year to be released.

Not only that but creators are currently evaluating the first season’s performance. We might get a second season when it crosses a threshold of viewership and fans’ appreciation. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Aakhri Sach series and stay connected to our website to get further details.