1883 The Road West Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Sam Elliott’s 1883 The Road West series is an American Western drama created by popular American filmmaker and actor Taylor Sheridan. Also, 1883 The Road West Season 1 is considered the prequels of Sheridan’s Yellowstone.



In addition to that, the show has received a good response from the viewers, which is why fans are wondering whether the show will return for a second season or not; the show has also gathered 8.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a show to be released for the second season.

This article has provided the possible release dates, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for 1883 The Road West Season 2. So if you are new to the show or looking for the release date of the upcoming seasons of 1883 The Road West series, this article will give you all the necessary details.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the show maker, Taylor Sheridan, has released only one season for the 1883 The Road West series and millions of fans are eagerly waiting for and wondering whether the show will return for a second season or not.

The answer is quite uncertain, as the creators have not shared the official release date for the second run of the 1883 The Road West series. Still, we can expect it to be released sometime in 2024 as WGA Strike may delay the production process and hamper the release schedules for the 1883 The Road West Season.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Sam Elliot and Tim McGraw star, 1833 The Road West is the complete package of Western drama. As of now, the show runs for only one season, and fans are wondering whether the show will get a second season or if they will have to settle with the first season only.



The first season’s plot revolves around the post-Civil War era and the descendants of the Dutton family as they leave Tennessee and embark on their journey to settle in Fort Worth, Texas.

As the show progresses, the family joins a Wagon Train and reaches Oregon. But later, they settled in the Montana region, the Mountain West Division of the Western United States.

The show has featured various artists with a firm grip over Western screenplays and performances; the makers have made a complete binge-watch material.

Here, actors like Sam Eilot and Tim McGraw played the role of lead characters. Apart from that, we also see fictional characters like Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), Thomas (LaMonica), Josef (Marc Rissmann), and an experienced cowboy and the prime face of a crew named, Six Drovers, Grady (Alex Fine), and many others.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Cast Members

Here, the creator, Taylor Sheridan, and his team have featured many talented and prominent star casts for 1883 The Road West Season 2. And since the show was launched for its first season on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021, fans have been curious to know the cast members of the second season.



Here we have provided a complete set of cast members’ names that may return for 1883 The Road West Season 2. Have a look at it.

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Eric Nelsen as Ennis

Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr.

Marc Rissmann as Josef

James Landry Hébert as Wade

Gratiela Brancusi as Noemi

Alex Fine as Grady

Noah Le Gros as Colton

Anna Fiamora as Risa

James Jordan as Cookie

Martin Sensmeier as Sam

Amanda Jaros as Alina

Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright.

Taylor Sheridan as Charles Goodnight (Charlie)

Graham Greene as Spotted Eagle

Tom Hanks as General George Meade

Rita Wilson as Carolyn

Emma Malouff as Mary Abel Dutton

Dawn Olivieri as Claire Dutton

Apart from the above-added cast members, we may also be introduced to various new and emerging talents in the second run of the 1883 The Road West series.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Episode Title List

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 01 – 1883

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 02 – Behind Us, a Cliff

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 03 – River

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 04 – The Crossing

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 05 – The Fangs of Freedom

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 06 – Boring The Devil

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 07 – Lightning Yellow Hair

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 08 – The Weep of Surrender

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 09 – Racing Clouds

1883 The Road West Season 1 Episode 10 – This Is Not Your Heaven

Where To Watch 1883 The Road West Season 2?

Taylor Sheridan and the team released the first season of 1883: The Road West on December 19, 2021. The show received a good response from the first season, and now millions of fans are waiting for the second season.

So much work went into bringing #1883TV to life. Go behind the scenes with “The Road West,” a new special streaming now on @ParamountPlus. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/QlOHDzvzWF — 1923 Official (@1923official) January 2, 2022

However, if you are new to the show, head to Paramount+ and watch all The Road West series episodes. Here you will get all the latest 1883 The Road West series episodes. Moreover, if the show has a second season, the makers will release it on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In 1883 The Road West Season 2?

On the one hand, 1883: The Road West Season 1 has received a good response from the fans and reviewers. Many fans here are confused about the show’s second season and title.

Since the show makers have stated that the upcoming seasons will follow the sequel of 1932, many fans are curious to know how many episodes will release for the upcoming seasons.

So as of now, the show makers have yet to share the official release date for the second season. Still, we can expect that the show will return with a set of 10 episodes.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Production Team

1883 The Road West Season 1 is surrounded by Western dramas, and the credit goes to the creators like, Taylor Sheridan and his team. Apart from that, Isabel May has also worked as the narrator of the first season. In addition, Taylor Sheridan has also served as the executive producer along with Art Linson, David C. Glasser, and Ron Burkle.

Moreover, the production companies like 101 Studios, Linson Entertainment, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Bosque Ranch Production have added an extra element to the show and made the show worth watching.

1883 The Road West Season 2 Trailer Release

Ever since the show makers revealed that the show would return for a second season, fans have been curious about the release date and cast members for the 1883 and eagerly waiting for the show’s second run.

However, the production unit has decided to drop the long tail sentence from the title, and the show is likely to be released with another title. However, here we have added an official trailer link of 1883 The Road West Season 1. So if you are new to the show, click on the link above and watch the official trailer of 1883 The Road West Season 1. Once the show makers reveal the official 1883 The Road West Season 2 trailer, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! Now you have all the information about the 1883 The Road West Season 2 release date. There is no need to debate further; the show has been performing quite well on the international entertainment charts, and fans are highly excited to watch the show’s second season.

But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates; if and when the show makers reveal further information about 1883 The Road West Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, enjoy the show’s first run and stay connected to our article to get all the relevant updates about your favorite shows.