How Netflix Helping Proteas Players Keeping Themselves Fresh For T20 WC

The Netflix entertainment marathon is helping players like Rassie van der Dussen to stay sane in their bio bubble. Following the Covid protocols, all the players who are currently in Abu Dhabi for attending the T20 World Cup are kept alone in their respective hotel rooms. This is to keep them safe from any contamination during the game.

Rassie van der Dussen spends most of his free time watching different series on Netflix. According to analysis from Betway, he is expected to be one of the top run-scorers for South Africa in the UAE. However, he said that he likes to switch himself off when he is not playing the game. This helps him to give his 100% focus during the game and perform well.

He also added that staying alone in the bio bubble till the next practice session is quite tough. It can hurt their mental health. Even though they are given a luxurious hotel room with modern amenities and everything, they cannot leave the room. So Dussen likes to binge-watch his favorite shows on Netflix. He said that he is not watching something particular at the moment, but is shuffling between different shows.

Keeping fit while sitting in the hotel room all day can be a challenging task. Thus, he has some fitness equipment that he uses inside the room daily.

Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner of the South African team, however, has other ways to maintain his sanity. He says that he is a cleanliness freak and thus spends most of his time cleaning his room. As no cleaning staff is allowed to come inside his room, he spends his idle time doing what he loves- cleaning. He said that dirty surroundings and messed-up bed sheets can give him anxiety and thus he likes to keep himself comfortable by keeping the cleanliness in check.

But staying alone for a long time is not good for mental health. Thus, the team meets for food and drinks in the enclosed dining area once a day. There everyone sits to eat, drink and watch the game together. Apart from cricket, they also love watching rugby and were very happy when the South African rugby team won a match. Watching them win helps the cricket team to connect to their home, Maharaj added.

The team has a good mix of new and experienced players. They are drawing influences from their seniors and hence are in a good place now. After their win against West Indies in the Test series, their confidence has also risen. Dussen added that they are in a much better place compared to where they were a year ago.

Captain Temba Bavuma added that he draws a lot of inspiration from Hashim Amla when it comes to practicing. Both of them are not seasoned T20 players but they have remodeled their games.

Mental wellness is as important for the players as physical fitness, and to keep their sanity, Netflix has been a lot of help.