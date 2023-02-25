Tarek El Moussa Personal Life, Net Worth, and Everything You Need To Know

Tarek El Moussa was born on 21st August 1981 in Long Beach, California, U.S. He is a reputed American Real Estate agent and also a popular television personality. Tarek has a good relationship with his family members, and all are very close to his heart.

Tarek El Moussa Personal Details Real Name Tarek El Moussa Date of Birth 21st August, 1981 Hometown Long Beach, California Age 41 years old (2023) Zodiac Sign Leo Spouse Christina Hall(divorced),

Heather Rae El Moussa Children Three Children

Two from Christina, and

one from Heather Nationality American Height 1.77m Weight 80kg Ethnicity Moroccan Ancestry Religion Christian

Tarek El Moussa Biography:

Tarek El Moussa built an amazing television career, where he worked as a co-host in HGTV shows, like “Flip or Flop,” along with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack also run an association, named, “Tarek and Christina: The El Moussa Group,” for their real estate business, where they help people find their homes, and also provide a piece of renovation advice to them.

Tarek El Moussa Early Life:

Tarek El Moussa was born on the 21st of August 1981. He spent his early life in his hometown Long Beach, California.

Tarek’s family has roots in the Middle East. In one of his previous interviews, he said that “I am partially a middle-eastern as his family belongs to the middle east era.” As Tarek’s father was a Catholic, who spent his early life in Egypt. While his mother belongs to Belgium.

At an early age only, he thought to become a businessman. So, after completing his higher studies, he started working as a salesman for many years. After several years of hard work, Tarek got the license for his Real Estate Business and started building his career in the field of Real Estate at the age of 21 only.

Tarek El Moussa Personal Life:

Tarek and Christina Haack met first time at their working place, and later they both started a Real Estate Business altogether. After a few years of togetherness, Tarek and Christina married in May 2009.

Then, in the year 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, named, “Taylor Reese El Moussa” and in the year 2015, they welcomed their second child, named, “Brayden El Moussa.”

In the year 2013, it was recognized that he was going through cancer treatment, and that’s why he was on a break for 1 year. In the year 2018, Tarek and Christina decided to split up their married life.

On 23rd October 2021, El Moussa married his long-time girlfriend Heather Rae Young who is an actress cum real estate agent. In July 2022, the couple take a moment to Instagram to announce the pregnancy of Heather, and they welcomed their child on January 31st, 2023.

Tarek El Moussa Career and Achievements:

Tarek is a real estate agent, who is known for purchasing properties from the auctions, renovating them, and again resale the property to another person. His ex-wife Christina is a real estate shark, so she handles the designing of the real estate business, while Tarek handles the restoration process.

In 2013, the couple hosted one of the reality shows on HGTV, named, “Flip and Flop.” Tarek’s gained his first-ever profit after he had purchased the house in Santa Ana for 115 thousand dollars, and sold that house to another person for $34,000.

At the beginning of 2020, a member of HGTV revealed that the new reality show named, “Flipping 10,” will release this year, and Tarek played a featuring role in this show as a trainer to all those people who want to start their career as Real Estate.

In Nutshell, Tarek is a multi-talented personality, who manages his acting as well as his real estate carrier very well.

Tarek El Moussa Professional Details Occupation Television Personality, Host, Real Estate Agent,

Entrepreneur, Influencer, Investor Company Tarek Buys Houses Pvt.Ltd Real Estate Investment Firm Television Popular Shows Flip or Flop, Flipping 10, Tarek’s Flip Side Instagram Username @therealtarekmoussa Twitter Username @tarekelmoussa Official Website https://www.therealtarekelmoussa.com/ YouTube Channel @TarekElMoussaVideos Networth $15 Million (2023)

Tarek El Moussa Net Worth:

Until 2023, Tarek El Moussa makes a net worth of approximately $15 Million from his acting and real estate business. Tarek took a charge of $10,000 for each episode of the HGTV show. Also, he earned a good amount after selling his first-ever house within 2 years of his time in the real estate world.

Tarek El Moussa’s Salary Details:

The combined earning of Tarek and his ex-wife was $10,000 per episode of HGTV shows. As the popularity of the season increased, they start charging $40,000 per episode.

Now, let’s have a look at the lifestyle, and net worth of his second wife, “Heather Rae El Moussa.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Net Worth:

The net worth of Heather Rae El Moussa is estimated to be $3 Million. She earns more income from her real estate business and her Netflix Show, “Selling Sunset.”

She also represents many brands such as Carrier Amber Lingerie, DOS eyewear, and much more. Also, as an actress, she played a lead role in many series, like Love in the “Time of Monsters,” “Til Death,” “Love in the Time of Monsters” and much more.

Tay's all grown up🤍 pic.twitter.com/yPHt9kP7Lc — Tarek El Moussa (@tarekelmoussa) February 10, 2023

Heather has more than 600,000 fan followers on her Instagram account. She started her career as a model when she was 18 years old. Also, she believes in fitness and healthy life, so she eats only healthy foods. Heather also has three dogs, named, Sebastian, Brandy, and Baxter.

Tarek El Moussa Car Collection:

Tarek El Moussa’s recently paid USD $7,90,000 for purchasing a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Moreover to that, he also has a BMW X9, Jaguar i-Pace, Ferrari, and Audi Q2.

Interesting Facts About Tarek El Moussa: