Where to watch Showtrial Season 2 Release Date

Are you still searching for that one series that is packed with mystery, crime, and drama? Has your search finished? If not, we are providing you with the series-Showtrail. It is one stop show for all thrills.

Its first season has successfully received 7.4 out of 10 ratings. The audience response has been good.

The show is thrilling and engaging, but to the viewer’s disappointment, the series has not released any official statements for the release of its 2 seasons yet.

Showtrial Season 2 Release date

Written by Ben Richards and directed by Zara Hayes, the Television series Showtrail has attained a good response from its audience. It is a legal drama, the storyline of which follows a high-profile murder investigation that holds the entire limelight of the media.

The first season is divided into five episodes. Throughout the entire series, it withholds drama of the process trail with Talitha to find out the actual truth of the incident that occurred.

Showtrial Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of Showtrail deals with a daughter from an affluent family who is on trial for missing her classmate. The series deals with actions from both sides to find out the truth, what happened to that student, and who is guilty.

Showtrial Season 2 Characters

Name Name of the Character Celine Buckens Talitha Campbell. Sinéad Keenan DI Paula Cassidy. Kerr Logan James Thornley Christopher Hatherall DC Andy Lowell James Frain Damian Campbel Joseph Payne Dhillon Harwood.

Showtrial Season 2 Cast members

The list of cast members as of season1 is-

Tracy Ifeachor as Cleo Roberts

Céline Buckens as Talitha Campbell

Kerr Logan as James Thornley

Lolita Chakrabarti as Meera Harwood

Sharon D. Clarke as Virginia Hoult

Sinéad Keenan as Detective Inspector Paula Cassidy

James Frain as Sir Damian Campbell

Apart from these, there are other non-main cast members as well.

Showtrial Season 2 Number of episodes

Showtrial Season 2 Running time

Release date

Showtrial Season 2 Streaming platform

Will this be the final Showtrial Season 2?

Summary

Name of the Show Showtrail Number of Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 5 Running Time 45 minutes Country United Kingdom Language English Genre Legal Drama Release Date 28 November 2021 Producer Christopher Hall Directed by Zara Hayes Created by Ben Richards Written by Ben Richards Network BBC One

Wrapping up

If you are into a courtroom drama, Showtrail is a must-watch for you. However, there is no news regarding the release of the Season 2 of the series. Keep checking for further updates.

