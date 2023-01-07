Where to watch Good Omens Season 2 Release Date

Release date of the Season 2 of the ‘Good Omens’ and where to stream it?

With a spectacular rating of 8/10 on IMDB, we’ve got the series Good Omens which is based on the best-selling novel written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, which first aired in 2019 on Amazon prime video.

It’s a fun series to watch as it shows the bizarre friendship between the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale who have been residing on earth since its beginning and developed a very close connection to their mortal home.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date

Their problems started due to the arrival of Armageddon. In these dire times, they must join forces and fight to lay waste to the plans of heaven and hell and prevent the world from succumbing due to the Antichrist.

The Good Omens Season 2 cast of the series.

The casting team went all out in choosing the cast of the series by selecting Michael Sheen to portray the role of Aziraphale, the angel, and David Tennant as Crowley. Both of these great actors have played roles in remarkable movies such as Twilight and Harry Potter.

We’ll also get to see Benedict Cumberbatch in action, who is known for his role as Dr. Strange in the marvel cinematic universe as Satan in the series.

The other characters of the series, such as Gabriel the Archangel, would be played by John Hamm, Frances McDormand as God, and Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young.

Should the fan base expect a Good Omens Season 2?

The wait and the anticipation of the fans have come to an end as it’s official that there will be a Season 2 of the series as the author Neil Gaiman confirmed its release on Twitter. It’s also confirmed that Season 2 would have a total of 6 episodes.

Release of Good Omens Season 2 and the streaming platform for it.

Although there’s no official news on its release date, the author’s tweet confirmed Season 2 of the series. It will probably be released by the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023. The filming of the Season 2 of the series started in August 2021 and ended in March 2022.

I suggest new watchers buy the subscription to Amazon prime video as the series would first be released there.

Trailer and teaser for Good Omens Season 2.

As for now, no trailer for Season 2 has been officially released, although Neil shared a teaser pic on Twitter where we could see our bizarre duo chilling outside a book store.

Wrapping Up

In this article, I’ve mentioned all the known details regarding the release date of Good Omens Season 2. I would like to suggest this series to the new watchers out there as this series is really fun to watch.

It’s got a good plot and flashy action and is full of comedy. The series has amazing cast members who would never cease to amaze the audience and get you all hooked up to the series.