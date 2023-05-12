The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Many romantic and coming-of-age dramas have been released over the years, and some of them have imprinted their love in our hearts. With improved writings, new age drama and performance of the actors and actresses often give solace to our souls.

Jenny Han’s latest romantic drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one such American coming-of-age drama series that has received a great response from the audience and critics. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022.

In addition to that, the show has gathered 7.4 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platforms, which is a green light for the show’s renewal.

Here, we have provided information like, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 release date, a brief storyline, a list of cast members, and trailer updates. If you are looking for such information, read this article until the end to get in-depth information about the second installment of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Release Date

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 has received a considerable response from fans, the demand for the renewal is reaching its peak. Many fans wonder whether Jenny Han and the team will release the second block of The Summer I Turned Pretty or not.

The answer is straightforward, The Summer I Turned Pretty has enough potential to be released for the second installment. And according to some sources, the filming for the second season is completed, and makers may release The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 in mid-June 2023 because it is the right time to continue with the summer seasons.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The showrunner, Jenny Han, will announce the official release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty; till then, enjoy the first season to get a clearer view of the concept.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Jenny Han is an American author who writes about adult and children’s fiction. Her earlier published novel, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ got so much love and recognition from all around the world, and nowadays, it’s developed for OTT platforms.



The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 follows a 16-year-old girl, Isabel Conklin, a.k.a “Belly.’ who is on her summer vacation and reunites with her brother and friends. As the story progresses, the lead character, Belly, recalls all the fun and games she used to play with her brothers and friends as a child.

But, as we know that time changes everything, a similar phenomenon happens with Belly, and she realizes that time has changed everything, be it feelings, emotions, or friendships. In a counter junction of the first season, Belly founds herself in a love triangle with Conard (Cristopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo).

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Cast Members

If and when the creators release The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Lola Tung will surely be the lead character, Isabel Conklin, a.k.a. Belly. Other than her, the rest of the star cast also return for the second installment.

Since the showrunners have not said a word about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, we have provided a list of cast members of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Lola Tung as Isabel Conklin “Belly”

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Summer Madison as Nicole

David Iacono as Cam

In addition to that, we may also see some new talents and guest appearances in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. Stay tuned to learn further details.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode List

It’s been almost one year since the show makers have not announced the release dates for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. They haven’t disclosed the episode titles, either.

So, here we have provided a list of episodes for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 01 – “Summer House”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 02 – “Summer Dress”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 03 – “Summer Nights”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 04 – “Summer Heat”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 05 – “Summer Catch”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 06 – “Summer Tides”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 Episode 07 – “Summer Love”

Where To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 perfectly balances romance and coming-of-age drama. The lead character, Belly, and her emotional roller-coaster ride will entertain you more than anything.



The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty was a commercial hit, and this time too, fans are all set to make it even more significant than before. However, if you plan to watch the first season, don’t waste a minute and head to Amazon Prime Video. Here you will find all the episodes for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The makers have not shared the official numbers for the episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. However, the first season was released with seven episodes on popular Amazon Prime Video. So we can expect the same for the upcoming season.

happy holidays: summer edition ✨ pic.twitter.com/A94SfA5Ci8 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) December 24, 2022

Still, the number of episodes depends on the length of the storyline, so we can assume that the upcoming season may release with seven or more episodes. Whatever will be the case, we will update you with the latest details.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Makers Team

Many of you may know the overall plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but few may know that this romantic drama series is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel trilogy. Apart from the Summer, I Turned Pretty; the series includes It’s Not Summer Without You (2010), and We Will Always Have Summer (2011).

After almost one decade, Jenny Han got the opportunity to release a full-fledged series under the same title. Furthermore, Jesse Peretz, Mads Hansen, Nne Ebong, Hope Hartman, and Jaren Rosenfelt joined Jenny Han as the series’s executive producers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck! The showrunner, Jenny Han, seems to have decided to remain quiet for the release dates and trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

We may see the trailer for the second installment anywhere between May and June of 2023 because it is the ideal time to launch a summer-based series. Here, we have added the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1.

Final Thoughts

Usually, romantic and coming-of-age drama displays the soft side of love and emotional aspects of life, and therefore, many people are attracted to such a series. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 has enough potential to return with more intense drama and love triangles.

But until the final confirmation from the show makers, we can only hope for the best and quick renewal. If you haven’t enjoyed the previous season, then stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Also, if and when the official team announces the release dates and updates for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. Stay tuned for more details about your favorite series and shows.