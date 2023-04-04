The Masked Singer Season 9 Release Date, Host Name, Contestants, Judges, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The Masked Singer, a.k.a. TMS, is an American reality singing show. The show is derived from the South Korean series, ‘King of Mask Singer.’ Here, celebrities wear long costumes and a mask while singing onstage. Later, judges were given some clues to identify the singer.

The Masked Singer Season 1 was aired on January 2, 2019. In this debut season, T-Pain won the show. Recently, on February 15, 2023, an American television network, ‘FOX,’ premiered The Masked Singer’s ninth season.

The Masked Singer Season 9 Release Date

The Masked Singer Season 9 Release Date

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular singing competition show. Over the past few years, the show has gained a good audience through its unique concept of the singing competition.

On February 15, 2023, the showrunners dropped the ninth installment of The Masked Singer on the FOX Entertainment channel. The show features famous personalities, reputed judges, and a host.

The Masked Singer Series Overview – Spoilers Follows

The Masked Singer is an adaptation of the South Korean reality show King of Mask Singer.’ The first season premiered in January 2019 as a replacement show for ‘Star.’

The Masked Singer features celebrities as singers and renowned judges. It includes American singer and songwriter Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. On the other hand, Nick Cannon serves as the host of the show.

Here, famous celebrities and business people participate as singers, and they have to hide their identities by wearing fancy costumes. All the participants are instructed to cover their bodies with costumes, head-to-toe dresses, and makeup. Later, they start their performance and entertain the audience.

In each episode of The Masked Singer, participants perform for 90 seconds and try to hide their identities. As the show progressed, the voting system started, and the judges tried to identify each contestant through given clues.

Further ahead, the votes will split into two halves among the audience and judges. Interestingly, after the voting least favorite contestant will be eliminated, and the remaining one will appear for the next performances.

In the most recent season eight, Amber Riley, an American actress popularly known as Mercedes Jones, became the show’s winner. Moreover, Wilson Philips was also given the runners-up title as ‘Lambs.’

The Masked Singer Season 9 Popular Costumes

Recently, The Masked Singer Season 9 is back with the famous judges and Nick Connon as the show’s host. Also, FOX entertainment has released 21 photos of brand-new costumes, including California Roll, Fairy, Gnome, Jackalope, Lamp, Macaw, Medusa, Mantis, Mustang, Night Owl, and more.

In the first episode of the ninth season, many celebrities performed wearing attractive costumes like Gnome, Rock Lobster, Polar Bear, The Wolf, Squirrel, etc.

The Masked Singer Season 9 Unmasked Celebrities

Sara Evans and Dick Van Dyke were unmasked in the first episode of The Masked Season 9. Sara Evans is a well-known singer, songwriter, and record producer.

After her performance in In the first episode, she was revealed as the Mustang. She also competed with ‘Medusa’ as they sang Rihanna’s one of the most famous songs, ‘Diamonds.’ Unfortunately, she lost against Medusa and had to reveal her personality.

On the other hand, Dick Van Dyke was recognized as the oldest contestant of The Masked Singer shows. Currently, he is 97 years old. Sadly, he only performed one song, yet it was so mesmerizing that the audience would never forget his performance.

In addition, Howie Mandel was also identified by Jeong in the second episode, and due to his relatively poor performance, Madel had to leave the show. In the same episode, Debbie Gibson dressed up as a Night Owl. Other than above mentioned personalities, The Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Michael Bolton (Wolf), and Malin Akerman (Squirrel) were identified in the last three episodes.

Who Are The Judges of The Masked Singer Season 9?

The Masked Singer Season 9 features some of the most famous and remarkable celebrities. The show features American stand-up comedian Ken Jeong, singer and songwriter Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger.

In this singing competition, judges play an important role while identifying famous personalities with the help of clues.

The Masked Singer Season 9 Makers Team

As the name suggests, The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition series in which famous personalities participate. The original storyline derived from the South Korean Show, ‘King of Mask Singer.’

Furthermore, Craig Plestis developed the show, and Brad Duns and Alex Ruddzinki directed it. As of now, the show has released more than 100 episodes and nine seasons of the show. The maker’s team includes executive producers like James Breen, Rosie Seitchik, Nick Cannon, Izzie Pick Ibarra, and more.

The Masked Singer Season 9 Contestants and Winner

Until now, The Masked Singer Season 9 has released seven episodes, and twelve contestants have been eliminated from the show. Still, some participants are yet to be identified, so we can not say who will become the show winner.

The eighth episode will release on April 5, 2023. Let’s see who will be revealed by the judges and who will be pushed forward for the finale.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 9?

The Masked Singer runs with the ninth installment, seven episodes, and 21 contestants. Within five years of the journey, the show has received a balanced response from the audience and television critics.

Although, if you have yet to watch the previous seasons of The Masked Singers, you can stream it on Hulu Plus or Fubo Tv. Other than that, you can also watch the entire season on the Tubi network.

The Masked Singer Season 9 Trailer Release

The audience is very excited to enjoy The Masked Singer Season 9, so many fans want to know the trailer updates for the ninth season. The show is streaming on FOX entertainment, and seven episodes have already been released.

Also, the judges already identified some of the celebrities, and they were eliminated from the show. Dick Van Dyke, Sara Evans, Debbie Gibson, Howie Mandel, Lele Pons, Alexa Bliss, and Holly Robinson Peete are some of them.

FAQs

Who Was Unmasked on The Masked Singer 2023?

As of seven episodes, twelve contestants were unmasked on the show. It includes Sara Evans, Dick Van Dyke, Howie Mandel, Malin Akerman, and more.

How Many Episodes Are In Season 9 of Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer Season 9 premiered on February 15, 2023, and the series will have nine episodes.

Who Is Jackalope in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5?

Lele Pons, a reputed YouTuber, was unmasked as the Jackalope in the Masked Singer Season 9.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all about the Masked Singer Season 9. In a nutshell, the show has received mixed opinions from critics and audiences. The Masked Singer show has received an average of 4 out of 10 ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

On the one hand, some critics state that the Masked Singer is worth watching; others say it is just a waste of time. A unique concept and competitive singing performance may be the reason for such statements. What do you think about the show? Please let us know in the comment section.