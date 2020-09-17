Nokia considers possible sale or merger with Ericsson: report

Bigstock



Nokia is evaluating strategic options after suffering a significant decline in earnings.

The network infrastructure provider plans to sell some of its assets or merge with one of its rivals, Ericsson, according to a Bloomberg report published on February 26. Negotiations would be taking place these days, but at the moment there is no confirmation on whether or not there will be a resolution soon. According to the report, Nokia’s shares lost almost a third of their value in the last year and a possible merger with its Swedish rival Ericsson or an association with it in some business areas is being considered as a solution.

Competition from companies like Ericsson and Huawei is being tough for Nokia. Both companies aspire to keep many of the contracts of the European telephone operators before the imminent global “ignition” of 5G. According to various reports, the Trump administration reportedly been putting pressure on US allied countries. to prevent Huawei from building the infrastructure necessary for the development of the new mobile network.

In early February, US Attorney General William Barr said that US companies should consider investing in Nokia or Ericsson to counter the threat posed by Huawei with its dominance in 5G technology.

