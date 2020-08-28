Don’t be a victim of these scams when filing your taxes

CNET



The deadline to file taxes is coming, and this is the time when tax scams and fraud abound.

Every year, evil people and groups scam taxpayers in the United States and extract millions of dollars from the government using techniques and technologies that range from old school to the latest.

This year is no different. During 2018, for example, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) noticed a 60 percent increase in fraudulent emails seeking to steal money or tax data. For this reason, the IRS has issued numerous warnings on how to identify dangers and strategies to stay out of the sight of scammers.

Even if you’ve been careful with your sensitive information, the negligence of others can put you on dangerous ground. Previously, Equifax, one of the big three credit bureaus, lost control of its customer information, including Social Security number, address, credit card numbers and date of birth. The company estimates that the information of 143 million people, mostly in the United States, was exposed.

This is a short list of some of the most popular scams and how to keep your identity and refund safe.



The one posing as the IRS

Mark Wilson



How does it work: One of the most blatant scams is scammers who call claiming to represent the IRS and demand immediate payment of taxes. They call from a phone number that may appear to be the IRS, and then threaten, annoy, and intimidate to try to get you to make a hasty decision. Many times they request a transfer of funds through a gift card or electronic transfer. These thieves are increasingly using email and social media channels for their misdeeds.

How to protect yourself: You should know that the IRS never calls or shows up at your house to demand immediate payment, especially by credit card or bank transfer. In fact, the IRS offers the opportunity to appeal and offers different ways to resolve a tax debt.

The first thing you should do is hang up the phone as the IRS would never call to make threats or demand immediate tax payment. In addition, if you have questions about your account information, you can consult the information online and check if you have a debt. You can also call the IRS directly at 1-800-908-4490.

Your Social Security number is suspended or canceled

How does it work: Criminals make phone calls threatening that your Social Security number will be suspended or canceled if you don’t pay your taxes. The scam may sound legitimate, since the caller has information about you (like the last four digits of your Social Security number). However, the IRS emphasizes that it is a scam.

How to protect yourself: If someone calls and threatens that your Social Security number will be canceled or suspended, hang up the phone immediately. If they call again, don’t answer. Write down the number and report it on this website, then send an email with the subject “IRS Phone Scam” to [email protected] and include the phone number and any other relevant details.

If you owe taxes, you can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 to discuss your payment options. Your Social Security number will not be canceled or suspended.

The surprise refund

How does it work: In the words of the IRS, this is a new version of an old trick. After criminals obtain your sensitive personal information, such as Social Security number and tax documents, they can easily file a fraudulent return in your name. Once the funds reach your bank account, the criminals, posing as someone from the IRS or a collection agent, contact you to demand the money you received illegally, depositing it in an account or sending it to an address.

Cloudmark



How to protect yourself: You should be on the lookout for a demand for payment, refund, or message from the IRS, or the person filing the tax return, about various returns filed with your Social Security number. If they send you a refund by mistake, don’t spend it because the IRS will ask you to pay it back. If you suspect that you are the victim of a tax scam, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission; Request that the major credit bureaus place a “fraud alert” on your record, and contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490.

The electronic Trojan horse

How does it work: Thieves have had years to hone their email tricks and have recently expanded to text messages. Scams phishing have become much more sophisticated, with messages that look incredibly authentic and trick victims into handing over sensitive information or installing malware. One particularly bold trick is that the scammer, using the IRS name and logo, warns taxpayers of precisely the hoax he is trying to perpetrate, before requesting personal information. You should know that criminals are now targeting tax professionals in addition to taxpayers.

This type of email usually makes an urgent call to click on a link to update an account. This link usually directs the victim to what appears to be a trustworthy site but is actually a website of phishing controlled by the scammer, who could install malicious software on your computer.

Getty Images / iStockphoto



How to protect yourself: You should be very careful with any communication you receive via email, text message, or social media that says it is from the IRS, a tax professional, or a financial organization. (If you receive such a message, the IRS asks that you send it to [email protected]) Again, the IRS never initiates a contact asking for personal or financial information.

You should know that the IRS regularly updates its website with information about scams and how to respond if you have had a problem.

Fake donations

How does it work: According to information from the IRS, scammers create fraudulent charities to attract tax-deductible donations. This mode of scam is often more common after natural disasters. The way they operate is by contacting their victims by phone, email or even in person. They present themselves as IRS workers in order to gain access to personal information.

How to protect yourself: Remember that you should never provide personal or financial information, such as your Social Security number. Also, before making any type of donation, check that it is a real organization with the help of this list provided by the IRS, in which you can search for organizations qualified to make tax deductible donations.

Scammers are always on the hunt

The IRS has a website, called Tax Scams, where the agency posts alerts and updates on the latest scams in use. The IRS has also issued alerts on scams like ghost tax preparers, who charge to file taxes and then fail to send the refund.

The agency also warns of a tax transcript scam that sends businesses an attachment infected with Emotet malware.

In summary, the IRS:



It never requires a specific method of payment, such as a debit card, gift cards, bank drafts, and it does not ask for your credit or debit card information over the phone.

He never threatens to dispatch the local police, immigration, and other law enforcement officers. Much less will he make threats to arrest you for not paying. In the same way, they cannot revoke your driver’s license, to operate a business and they cannot revoke your immigration permit.

