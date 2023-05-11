Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has released many series over the years; some got fans from all over the globe. Regardless of genre, the audience likes binge watch their favorite series. But when it comes to crime-thriller drama, the number of fans is quite high.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are the creators of Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Last year, on September 21, 2022, the showrunners released the Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1. The first installment received balance reviews from the critics, but it has received 7.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Since the first season was released on Netflix, fans eagerly awaited updates about the second part. Here, you will find the release dates, cast members list, and trailer updates of Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Release Date

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is an American crime drama series. It was aired on Netflix on September 21, 2022. Despite the series receiving a balanced response from the critics, many fans expect the show’s renewal.

However, the showrunners have not announced the release dates for Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2. According to some sources, the second installment of the Monster series will be released in 2024.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Plot Synopsis

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is an American crime-thriller drama series. The plot revolves around the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, an infamous serial killer from America. The first season is the perfect combination of crime-thriller and psychological disorders of the serial killer.



The overall storyline depicts the surrounding of the late 1970s when Jeffrey Dahmer furiously murdered many people. According to the official records, Jeffrey not only murdered the victims but also dismembered the body parts.

Apart from this, Jeffrey Dahmer was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, as he indulged in the activities of cannibalism and necrophilia. Without going into the spoilers, we can only say that Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 is the perfect thriller drama.

The show also featured renowned American actor Evan Peters as the lead serial killer, Jeffrey Peters. In addition to that, Richard Jenkins played the role of Jeffrey’s father, Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald was portrayed as Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey’s stepmother, and Niecy Nash played the role of the killer’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland.

In the following sections, we have addressed the list of cast members and trailer updates for the Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2. As the first season has received an overall balance response, the fans’ expectations are quite high for the upcoming installment. Moreover, we might also see some new stories in the second installment.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Cast Members

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is one of the most entertaining, thrilling crime-drama series. As the story follows a serial killer, ‘Jeffrey Dahmer,’ the series has also featured surrounding actors performing various real-life characters.

Since the creators have yet to disclose the list of cast members for Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2, we have added a list of cast members for the first season.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland

Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Nigel Gibbs as Rev. Jesse Jackson

Dia Nash as Sandra Smith

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer

Michael Beach as Det. Dennis Murphy

Scott Michael Morgan as Off. John Balcerzak

Matthew Alan as Off. Joseph Gabrish

Colby French as Det. Patrick Kennedy

Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards

Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi

Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes

Khetphet Phagnasay as Southone Sinthasomphone

Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes

Kieran Tamondong as Konerak Sinthasomphone

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Episode List

This section includes a list of episode titles of Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 01 – “The Bad Meat”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 02 – “Please Don’t Go”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 03 – “Doing A Dahmer ”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 04 – “The Good Box”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 05 – “The Blood On Hands”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 06 – “Silenced”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 07 – “Cassandra”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1 Episode 08 – “Lionel”

Where To Watch Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2?

Before moving ahead, let me clarify that if you have strong willpower and are fond of watching crime-thriller dramas, only then watch this series. The real-life story and disturbing videos may not be suitable for everyone.

Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's new limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The first trailer drops tomorrow. https://t.co/BvP0jZ3nCX pic.twitter.com/TOb020lrMr — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2022

If you haven’t watched the first season of Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you should watch all the above-mentioned episodes before jumping onto the second chapter. The series is available on Netflix. You can binge-watch the whole season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2?

At the time of writing this article, the makers have not announced the release date for the second installment of Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And the numbers of episodes are also to be announced.

However, we have been served eight episodes in the previous seasons, and we can expect the same for the second season. We will update you with the latest information whenever the makers release the number of episodes for the second installment.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Makers Team

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer is the complete package of crime-thriller and biographical drama. The series is based on the true event of Jeffrey Dahmer, an Ohio serial killer who is a murderer of 17 confirmed victims. This real incident was developed on screens by famous American writers and directors Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Following the record-breaking success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society. A second season of The Watcher has also been greenlit! pic.twitter.com/NmFdj6soJj — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

In addition, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Eric Kovtun, and Evan Peters also worked as the series’ executive producers. Jason McCormick is the cinematographer of the first season. Moreover, the average running time for the first season episodes is around one hour.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2 Trailer Release

As of now, no official information is available for Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 2. The second season may release in the first quarter of 2024.

But for now, we have added a trailer for Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Season 1.

