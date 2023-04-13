American Horror Story Season 12 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

American Horror Story is an American horror series created and developed by famous American writers, and directors, Ryan Patrick Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Ryan is also known for contributing to popular series like Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Crime Story. On the other hand, Brad Falchuk has co-written many series, such as Scream Queens and Pose.

The first season of American Horror Story was aired on October 5, 2011, under the title ‘Murder House.’ It’s been over a decade, and the makers plan to drop American Horror Story Season 12 by the end of this year.

Here, you will find all the details about ‘American Horror Story Season 12.’ such as release date, cast members, storyline, and trailer.

American Horror Story Season 12 Release Date

In February 2011, the FX network announced the production of the first season of American Horror Story. In addition to that, Ryan stated his love and passion for the horror genre.

He added that writing and producing a horror television series was natural. That’s about the earlier seasons of American Horror Story. On the other hand, the showrunners announced that they are working to provide two seasons a year.

American Horror Story is the complete thriller, suspense, and drama package. And for that reason, the fans eagerly await the series’ twelfth season. Many of the series revolve around actual events.

The most recent season of American Horror Story was released on October 19, 2022. And according to some sources, the upcoming installment will be released by the fourth quarter of 2023.

American Horror Story Season 12 Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Who doesn’t like binge-watching horror-thriller shows, especially with friends and siblings? If you like to watch horror and paranormal-based shows, then the American Horror Story series will give you goosebumps. The storyline revolves around a wide range of horror stories. The show also includes various talented actors and actresses.

Interestingly, some seasons are also based on true stories. The American Horror Story season 1 was released in October 2011 under the title of ‘Murder House.’ As the name suggests, the ‘Murder House.’ storyline concentrates on a family who moves into a strange house that belongs to its former owner. Each story includes the scary situations of the victims and the psychological drama.

Since 2011 to till date, the showrunners have provided top-quality content to the viewers. And, probably for that reason, fans don’t want to lose any chance to watch American Horror Story Season 12. The other seasons are aired under ‘Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature, and NYC.

The makers released American Horror Story Season 12 on October 19, 2022. Here, the storyline follows an investigation into the brutal murders of people who belong to the gay community. Further ahead, the story also describes how other characters perform in investigating these serial killings. The latest season features English actors Russell Tovey, Joe Mantello, Leslie Grossman, Jeff Hiller, Billie Catherine Lourd, and more.

American Horror Story Season 12 Cast Member

American Horror Story featured some of the most talented star casts, and they portrayed the various characters for many seasons. The show features many prominent actors and actresses, including Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Jamie Brewer, Leslie Grossman, etc.

Here, we have added the cast members list featured in several seasons and will return for American Horror Story Season 12.

Jessica Lange as Fiona Goode

Russell Tovey as Patric Read

Gino Barelli as Joe Mantello

Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson

Lily Rabe as Misty Day

Leslie Grossman as Barbara

Jeff Hiller as Dr. Whitely

Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Foxx

Charlie Carver as Adam Carpenter

Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow

Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie

Evan Peters as Kyle Spencer

Kathy Bates as Madame Delphine LaLaurie

Emma Roberts -Madison Montgomery

American Horror Story Season 12 Makers Team

American Horror Story is an American horror drama franchise. The show consists of several crew members working since 2011 to provide wonderful horror experiences to the fans. The storyline was initially established by two American writers, directors, and producers, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The show also includes talented actors and actresses frequently appearing in different roles for various seasons. It includes Evan Peters, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and many others.

Other than that, some executive producers worked day and night to provide a quality product to the viewers. Dante Di Loreto, James Wong, Jennifer Salt, Crystal Liu, Tim Minear, etc., are the executive producers of this horror-thriller series.

From Murder House to Apocalypse, let's take a look at which of our favorite characters keep coming back. All episodes of #AHSNYC are now available. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/loLC1WOvdY — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) December 17, 2022

Cinematography and visuals also play an essential role in supernatural, horror, and mysterious series. For that matter, cinematographers like Michael Goi, Gavin Kelly, and Andrew Mitchell have given their best to the American Horror Story Seasons cinematography.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In American Horror Story Season 12?

Eleven seasons are available for American Horror Story, and further seasons are on the way to be released at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Still, many people are looking for the episode numbers for American Horror Story Season 12. If we look at the previous trends, the earlier seasons were released with an average of ten episodes.

The seasons were also released under various titles, storylines, horror, and thriller. We expect the upcoming block to also release with ten episodes.

American Horror Story Season 12 Earlier Seasons List

From October 2011 to November 2022, the showrunners Ryan and Bald dropped eleven seasons of American Horror Story. And the fans are expecting the upcoming season for the same.

However, if you haven’t watched the previous seasons, here is the American Horror Story Seasons list.

American Horror Story Season 01 – The Murder House

American Horror Story Season 02 – Asylum

American Horror Story Season 03 – Coven

American Horror Story Season 04 – Freak Show

American Horror Story Season 05 – Hotel

American Horror Story Season 06 – Roanoke

American Horror Story Season 07 – Cult

American Horror Story Season 08 – Apocalypse

American Horror Story Season 09 – 1984

American Horror Story Season 10 – Double Feature

American Horror Story Season 11 – NYC

Where To Watch American Horror Story Season 12?

Ryan and Brad’s one of the most successful horror franchises, ‘American Horror Story’ was initially released on October 5, 2011, on FX Networks. In an era of binge-watching and OTT Platforms, the showrunners have shifted their content to online platforms where you can watch various seasons.

Similarly, if you haven’t enjoyed the previous seasons of America Horror Story, you can stream it on platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Here, you will find all the episodes and seasons of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story Season 12 Trailer Release

American Horror Story Season 11 was released on October 19, 2022, and was scheduled till November 18, 2022. However, the upcoming season is expected to be released in November 2023.

Still, the official trailer for American Horror Story Season 12 is yet to be released. We can expect the trailer for the next installment will be available in September 2023.

Bottom Line

Here is the ending section of this blog post. If you enjoy horror and mysterious movies or shows, American Horror Story’s seasons will excite you the most. With short stories yet heart-throbbing horror and suspense, the show will compel you to binge-watch the seasons.

Lastly, check The Bulletin Time for more blog posts like American Horror Stories. Drop your valuable suggestion, thoughts, and opinions about American Horror Story Season 12. We will add further details regarding the show whenever we get the latest updates.