Modern Technology in Language Learning and Teaching

Learning a language requires considerable confidence in the outcome. This, in turn, requires enthusiasm and motivation to learn, which not every student has. The strongest motivating factors that drive a person to start learning a language include the opportunity to study abroad, satisfy their ambitions, and desire for self-development.

One can’t deny that modern learning is more fun, effective, and diverse than before, with various tools and technologies to come to a student’s aid. Today we will discuss some of them.

Current Approach to Language Learning

The specificity of a foreign language as a subject is that communication is not only the ultimate goal of learning but also a means to achieve it. Since language remains the only universal basis for thinking, knowledge of a foreign language should be considered in terms of improving intellectual abilities. Here we are talking about memory, imagination, critical, logical, creative thinking.

Methods of learning and teaching foreign languages

Modern methods of teaching foreign languages, which are based on an innovative approach, are aimed at the development and self-improvement of the individual, unveiling of reserved capabilities, and creative potential. The following tendencies of innovative language learning can be identified:

Establishing a friendly atmosphere and relationships between the participants of communication;

students have the opportunity to be more independent and confident;

the teacher encourages students to cooperate and learn from mistakes;

students have the opportunity to overcome the fear of the language barrier;

the teacher does not dominate;

good usage of professional online translation services;

encouragement of student cooperation;

each student involved in the work has a specific task;

students can use their knowledge and experience gained earlier.

Modern methods offer an introduction of non-standard methods and forms of work for better conscious assimilation of the material. In practice, the following forms of work proved to be quite effective:

Individual work;

training in pairs;

group projects;

Novelty educational tendencies

The teacher in language learning usually acts as a consultant, advisor. This drives a positive shift – students take a more active part in the learning process, put forward their views and ideas with less reluctance, and are free to act more independently and take more control over the learning process. The teacher’s task is to create conditions for practical language acquisition for each student, to use appropriate language learning apps, to choose such teaching methods that would allow each student to show their skills, creativity, to intensify cognitive activity in the process of learning foreign languages. This contributed to the establishment of updated principles of modern learning, which include:

Movement from common to individual learning;

student-centered classes;

the purposefulness of classes;

focus on social interaction;

integration of language and its acquisition with the help of knowledge from other branches of science.

Various Learning Technologies of Today

There are several programs that will help you better understand the language.

Yammer is a private social network that allows you to stay in touch with the right people. OneNote is a program for storing and organizing information using electronic notebooks. Hotpotatoes is a tool shell that provides the ability to independently create interactive tasks and tests for the control of students. This tool can be used without knowledge of the programming language and the involvement of specialists in the field of programming. Padlet is a multimedia resource for creating, sharing, editing, and storing data that includes a social feature that allows you to share information with friends using social networks. Webquests. For intrapersonal learners, it is useful to set a goal and achieve it through independent work. This means that online research and software solutions are indispensable. There are also professional online translation services where you can always translate text and learn words at the same time.

Additionally, a lot of modern technologies are based on cooperation. If you like live lessons, then most likely you have stopped your choice on Zoom, Microsoft Teams platforms, or conduct lessons in Skype or even Viber. The main idea is to create conditions for active joint activities of students in different learning situations. For instance, students can be divided into groups of 3-4 people, given one task, and told to discuss the role of each individual in task completion. Each student is responsible not only for the result of their work but also for the result of the whole group. Therefore, students are driven to cooperate and work on the task as a team, bringing their individual ideas and skills to a common table. The whole class will benefit from such an exercise because together the students can eliminate gaps in their knowledge and help each other learn.

Making Language Learning and Teaching Easy

Today, teachers struggle with the interest and motivation of students to learn the language. Traditional teaching methods alone are not enough for effective language learning. We have selected some tools and resources that aim to make language learning more fruitful and interesting, and keep students more motivated, focused, and engaged in the learning process.

One of the strongest motivations for learning a language is to get the first positive result. Gradually, progress will become more noticeable, and further training will bring nothing but fun. With each new lesson, the process of learning the material will be faster, which means that language learning will progress much more effectively and be a pleasurable experience for every student.