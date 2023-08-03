How Netflix Can Help To Cure Your Boredom While You Are At Home

Home is where Netflix is, and if you’re looking to kill boredom, this article is for you. We can understand you are fed up with staying home and want to enjoy your life like pre-corona time.

Laughter is the best medicine and we’re about to prescribe you to 6 of the best standup on Netflix that will leave you in stitches.

Whether you’re bored at home or with friends, standup comedy enlightens the mood, so here are our top pick for the best standup comedy shows to cure boredom:

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020)

You’ve laughed at him on Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central Roast. Now he comes to us in his style of comedy. Pete Davidson: Alive from New York is his 49-minute performance where he touches upon hot gossips, relationships, and fights.

This comedy piece received an IMDb rating of 6.1/10. If you are into raunchy standup comedy, this is our pick for you.

Donald Glover: Weirdo (2012)

If you’re looking for storytelling styled comedy, this next pick is for you. Donald Glover: Weirdo is the standup routine performed by a man of many talents. Donald has received fame as a successful Grammy-winning artist and as an actor and, in this performance, he dazzles the New York crowd through his narrative.

He uses this performance to convey his deep love for Toys R Us and Cocoa Puffs. His performance scores an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 and is sure to break you into unstoppable laughter.

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark (2017)

When it comes to standup comedy, Trevor Noah has a powerful way of hooking the audience’s attention. In his standup entitled Afraid of the Dark, he does so by targeting topics like race, immigration, international relations, and many more.

Trevor is already famous for The Daily Show where his satirical remarks on politics win him the crowd. You can see the same humor and laughter in this 1-hour candid performance. This comedy received an IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (2017)

If you are into relatable and raunchy comedy, this lady is here to kill your boredom. In Trouble by Katherine Ryan is the standup performance after a long day, as she unwinds about the city she hates to live in, the relationships that don’t work, and the people she offends.

The tagline of the show reads “Naughty! Naughty! Naughty! Hehe” and that is exactly what she’s delivering. The Canadian comedian’s performance has received an IMDb rating of 7.0/10 and, even though it did not agree with everyone’s point of view on comedy, it is a boredom killer.

Best of Stand-up (2020)

If you are looking for a compilation of comedies, this pick is for you. This compilation Best of Stand-up was the result of a COVID-struck world where stand-up comedy performances could not happen live. The comedians featured include the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Leslie Jones, Vir Das, Eric Andre, and many more.

Some snippets have been taken from their different performances. This stand-up comedy show fits best for those who do not have a preference for comedians and can bask in laughter over a joint effort. This show received an IMDb rating of 5.5/10.

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

You cannot leave out a stand-up category without having Kevin Hart. He’s the ultimate mood booster and, out of his many performances, we picked up Zero F**ks Given as our 6th pick. In this feature, Kevin Hart goes live from his comfort zone i.e., he performs from his house. He speaks agenda-less and speaks out his heart.

His talent comes when he’s candid and this feature is of him going completely unplugged for an hour and ten minutes. His performance received an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

Conclusion

The next time boredom strikes you at your weakest moment, take your Netflix and listen to the best of comedy.

Though the Netflix library changes every month, 2020 gave us a surge of up-and-coming comedians like Jarri Wright, Janine Harouni, Mark Normand, etc. so the laughs will keep on coming.

If you do use Netflix, make sure to have these performances downloaded for offline use. That way, you can get instant access and enjoy the medicine of laughter without the need for the internet. Keep smiling!