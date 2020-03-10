Znak & Co Launches Podcast Division With ‘Westworld’ Spin-Off Fan Show & Coex Studios Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Znak & Co is the newest TV manufacturing firm to launch a podcast division and its Westworld fan present spin-off is its first undertaking within the medium.

The manufacturing firm, run by Natalka Znak, is transferring West: Phrase, its weekly speak present based mostly on the HBO drama, from tv, the place it airs on British broadcaster Sky Atlantic, to a podcast.

The present is hosted by Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music host and former lead singer of indie rock band Kenickie, and Jamie East. The podcast will characteristic a slew of friends together with the present’s forged, crew and creators. The drama returns later this month.

Individually, the corporate, which is producing Fox’s upcoming actuality collection Final Tag and season two of true-crime doc collection I Am A Killer for Netflix, has struck a partnership with UK-based podcast manufacturing firm Coex Studios. The 2 firms will create, develop and produce nonfiction audio programming. Znak & Co’s Head of Factual Danny Tipping will function Government Producer throughout the slate.

Coex Studios, based by Koink Productions, has created fan present podcasts based mostly on collection together with Recreation of Thrones in addition to authentic sci-fi drama Coexistence.

Natalka Znak, President of Znak & Co, stated, “Podcasts are the right subsequent step for Znak & Co, permitting us to construct on our experience in producing fan reveals, and create additional nice crime content material with the staff from Netflix’s hit I Am A Killer. We’re delighted to be launching with leaders on this area Coex Studios, and with them we plan to excite {the marketplace} with our improvement slate shortly.”

Colin Carvalho Burgess, founding father of Coex Studios, added, “We’re thrilled to be working with such an formidable firm as Znak & Co. With our joint experience in creating fan reveals and their spectacular repute for producing world-class factual content material, we purpose to construct a thriving leisure podcast division.”

Hearken to a trailer beneath: