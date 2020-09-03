‘Zapeando’ opens season with collaborators Carmen Alcayde, Renata Zanchi and Cristina Plaza

Carmen Alcayde, Renata Zanchi and Cristina Plaza They will be added from September 7 to the list of collaborators of the program produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with Globomedia. Without turning this into a battle of the sexes, Dani Mateo, Miki Nadal, Quique Peinado, Santi Alverú will suffer a serious disadvantage against Cristina Pedroche, Anna Simón, Lorena Castell, Valeria Ros, Maya Pixelskaya and the newcomers Carmen Alcayde, Renata Zanchi and Cristina Plaza.

An expert in television after-hours, Alcayde already took the pulse of the program during the summer and has returned to its origins. Model and businesswoman, Renata Zanchi speaks more than five languages, has a degree in linguistics cum laude and, above all, is used to the Spanish sense of humor. Reporter, all-terrain and also with experience in entertaining the afternoons and mornings and nights…. Cristina Plaza is off-road.

A hit in the summer

‘Zapeando’ is one of the television programs that has shown great loyalty to viewers. In the last year and also counting the month of August in which it has not rested, the tabletop space of laSexta consolidates its audience with the same share as the previous season, 6.5%, and grows in viewers up to close to 800,000 loyalists, a result with which it is once again the leader over its direct competitor, with an advantage in this case of +1.7 points and ahead in practically all targets. In fact, during the last month, the program presented by Dani Mateo rose to its best monthly record since October 2018, 7.3%, increasing the advantage with its rival to +2.4 points.

It is also a format with great appeal for the Commercial Target, where it rises to 9.3% and is the third absolute option in its range in this appreciated target, with a distance of almost +4 points compared to its competition. Among its best audiences are viewers aged 45 to 54 (9.3%), those aged 35 to 44 (9%) and Young People (8.4%). Its season record took place on May 29, with its most watched program and also the one with the highest share, 8.5% and 1,155,000 viewers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io