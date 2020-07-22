Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling fall in love ‘When I find you’

Logan Thibault (Zac Efron), a US Navy sergeant, returns home after his third mission in Iraq along with the one thing he thinks keeps him alive: a photograph of a woman he doesn’t even know. Discover her name is Beth (Taylor Schilling) and where he lives, and decides to show up at his house, even ending up taking a job at his family’s dog farm. Despite initial mistrust and the problems that fill Beth’s life, a romance arises between them, making Logan think that Beth could be much more than her talisman of good luck.

Taylor Schilling, before stepping into Piper’s shoes

When I find you is based on the novel of the same title written by Nicholas Sparks, author of several books, with a romantic theme, that have reached the big screen. One of the most famous stories was that of Noa’s diary, which came to the cinema in 2004 under the direction of Nick Cassavetes and with Ryan Gosling y Rachel McAdams in the cast.

The great protagonist of When I find you was Zac Efron, the film’s main claim for the story to work at the box office. In addition, the presence of Taylor Schilling, that only a year after the premiere of this film would be at the forefront of the cast of Orange is the New Black, playing the lead role of Piper Chapman.

The Lucky One. EE.UU., 2012. Drama. 101 min. Dir.: Scott Hicks. Int.: Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling, Blythe Danner, Riley Thomas Stewart, Jay R. Ferguson, Adam LeFevre, Robert Hayes, Joe Chrest.

