Zac Brown Band Call Off Remaining Dates on Spring 2020 Tour Over Coronavirus

The ‘Hen Fried’ hitmakers observe the footsteps of Madonna, Queen, Inexperienced Day and BTS in suspending reveals and full excursions as precaution to the unfold of COVID-19.

Scoopsquare24 –

The Zac Brown Band have cancelled the remainder of their spring tour ensuing from coronavirus points.

The nation stars have joined the likes of Madonna, Queen, Inexperienced Day, Whitesnake, and BTS (Bangtan Boys), among the many many acts who’ve postponed reveals and full excursions to stay protected as a result of the unfold of COVID-19 turns right into a severe problem throughout the globe, with over 113,000 cases reported.

Zac Brown and his bandmates kicked off their “The Owl Tour” in Illinois on the end of February, nonetheless all upcoming reveals, beginning with a reside efficiency in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, March 12 have been axed.

Saying the cancellation info to followers on Tuesday, the band states “rising public properly being points” prompted the “troublesome willpower.”

“The well-being of our followers is always our excessive priority,” the group wrote on Instagram.

13 dates might be rescheduled in entire, whereas the band’s summer season 2020 “Roar With the Lions Tour” is anticipated to proceed as common.

