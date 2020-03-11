Yukee Chen’s “The Love Lasts Two Minds” Gets Bad Reviews | 

Male lead’s picket efficiency is popping viewers off.

Gaining reputation along with her main function in 2019’s remake of wuxia drama Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre <倚天屠龍記>, 27-year-old Yukee Chan (陳鈺琪) rose to develop into a preferred actress. Many anticipated her new drama The Love Lasts Two Minds <兩世歡>. Nevertheless, adverse evaluations of the male lead’s picket efficiency has allegedly brought about some viewers to drop the sequence prematurely.

Implicated by Alan Yu’s unimpressive efficiency?

Previous to the airing of The Love Lasts Two Minds, many had excitedly expressed their anticipation for the interval drama. Nevertheless, after the primary few episodes, the awkward efficiency of male lead Alan Yu (于朦朧) brought about the interval drama to lose its enchantment and led many to surrender watching altogether. Taking part in the function of son of King Zhao, Jing Ci, his character is a snobbish and aloof prince. Nevertheless, the actor’s expressions appeared to stay the identical in any state of affairs even when lead actress Yukee tried to have interaction him by making deep eye contact, inflicting the character to seem soulless and extremely unnatural onscreen, reminding viewers of a robotic as a substitute.

Alan’s robotic efficiency was most discernible throughout a scene the place he met up with Yukee’s character who was disguised as a male. When the 2 had been strolling by way of the road markets, Alan’s character maintained a straight face whereas strolling, tucking in his abdomen and sticking his chest space out akin to a catwalk, which resulted in a visually discordant scene. Regardless of his co-star Yukee’s reactions, he responded with the identical facial features and stiff physique language all through.

In one other scene which was initially heartwarming and candy, Alan’s expressionless eyes whereas serving to protecting Yukee along with her mattress sheets turned the scene into a chilly one, and brought about viewers to zone out. Conversely, Yukee’s layered efficiency and convincing, energetic flip when showing disguised as a male conveyed the candid aura of her character effectively, along with trying very suave.

Regardless of Yukee’s convincing supply, Alan’s soulless efficiency in The Love Lasts Two Minds has brought about many to go away essential feedback on Weibo corresponding to “a strolling plastic mannequin”, “expressionless”, and describing him because the interval model of My Robotic Boyfriend <我的機器人男友>.

