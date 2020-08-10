‘Your honor’: Trailer for Bryan Cranston’s new series (‘Breaking Bad’)

For many he will always be Walter White aka ‘Heisenberg’ or Hal, Malcolm’s father. But the race of Bryan Cranston continues beyond Breaking Bad and the actor is about to release Your honor, a legal thriller for Showtime that he stars in and produces. In the ten chapters that make up this limited miniseries, the actor plays a respected judge who covers up the hit and run of his son, which leads him to “a high-risk game of lies, deceptions and impossible decisions.” Do you want to see a preview? Here you have the trailer.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Based on the hit Israeli drama Quota, its adaptation to English has been carried out by Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Criminal Justice). Produced by Michelle King and Robert King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife), has a cast led by Cranston along with Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Amy Landecker and Sofia Black-D’Elia.

The series, directed by Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose, Germany 83) is one of the most anticipated premieres of the fall season on American television and could later land on Movistar + as has happened before with other Showtime productions.

We will have to wait to confirm which Spanish platform will broadcast the actor’s new series, which in recent days has made headlines for having overcome the coronavirus and for participating in the virtual reunion of the actors of Malcolm in the middle on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the fiction’s premiere.

Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muñiz, Jane Kacsmarek and many other stars of the original cast gathered at Zoom to read the pilot episode of the series in a reunion organized by the Healing California Foundation whose proceeds will go to pay for medical treatment for people in need.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.