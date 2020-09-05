‘Young Wallander’, a murder that grabs you from the first moment on Netflix

The appearance of a work like Young Wallander on Netflix It’s not the kind that makes you mark the calendar with a permanent marker, at least if you’re not a huge fan of Henning Mankell’s work. In my case, it is possible that I have only read one book by the Swedish writer (was it The false clue or The Fifth Woman?), Not because of lack of interest but because the books on the bedside table always pile up, new priorities always appear. For this reason, he was not very up to date with the television seasons with Kenneth Branagh in the shoes of detective Kurt Wallander. Since he was hoping to see the novels, he always saved the episodes for later, for when he discovered the identity of the murderers via the written word.









And what is this roll about? Well, so that it is understood that I am not a captive audience of the new Netflix series. Not the opposite. A police mystery is welcome as long as it proves to be solid, not done on autopilot, and doesn’t fit into the typical formula of “you have to go through a few false suspects to get to the real one” (and that is downright irritating). But with this kind of “prequel” to Wallander (and it has to go in quotes because it supposedly tells the detective’s beginnings but is set in present-day Sweden), I recognize that the interest has been almost instantaneous. I had seen just a few minutes and my brain had already made a decision: I will watch the series until the mystery has been solved (and at the moment I have two episodes).

Wallander has a new head of grays.

I don’t think I even want to gut the premise. It is better and more shocking to discover the situation that this still beginner Wallander finds himself in, a police detective who has a lot to learn about the functioning of the body and the grays to which he must get used to in order to catch the bad guys. He lives in a slum for unknown reasons (is it simply to get used to dealing with uncomfortable situations or just because of cheap rent?) And wakes up one night because a loud alarm goes off in a nearby location. Of course, a corpse will cross your path in the least expected way.









The presentation of the case is unforeseen (at least in the guise of the perpetrator of the crime) and quickly contextualized in a boom in racism in the country due to the arrival of refugees. It also effectively presents the path that Wallander must travel, who had never seen a person die and, suddenly, he finds himself involved in a case for which he is not prepared and in which he will have to lie if he wants to remain linked to the investigation .

An image from the filming of the Netflix series ‘Young Wallander’.

The script by Ben Harris and the direction by Ole Endresen work in the same direction. They treat the mystery from Wallander’s gaze and not from the investigation, hence when he encounters a traumatic situation, you are already trapped. The image tends to cool colors like a Wallander with a distant, whispery but hypnotic point played by Adam Pålsson, which is like a hound always with its ears set high, alert, aware of the elements around it (and perhaps it must also be said that it is terribly attractive). He is fallible (he can and does make mistakes) in a production with an infallible presentation, which gets into uncomfortable paths with a story that may not be unusual but is lived in a stimulating way.









As the creator, Ben Harris, tackles such a well-known brand, perhaps you expected a project written on a routine basis, aware that it has a faithful parish (that of Wallander, that of lovers of murder series) but he takes exercise seriously and with a good pulse. Young Wallander may not have the premise high-concept of

Away

, the other strong Netflix premiere for this week (a woman who goes to Mars), but it must be the best premiere of the platform since

Dead to me

landed in early May.















