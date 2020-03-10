You Got Back to Your First Wife.. I am Leaving You! Angham Asks for Divorce of Husband Ahmed Ibrahim

Egyptian songstress Angham began the procedures to separate from her husband, Egyptian music distributor Ahmed Ibrahim, feeling deeply offended by the latter’s greeting of his first partner, Yasmine Issa, on Worldwide Women’s Day, and his announcement that she is formally his partner as soon as extra.

A provide close to Angham revealed, in an announcement to Foochia.com, that the artist insists on leaving Ahmed Ibrahim, explaining that she requested him to divorce her, nevertheless he refused throughout the hope of calming points down between them.

The availability recognized that Angham has definitely filed a regulation swimsuit asking for divorce, noting that she doesn’t ideas having a peaceful separation in a approach that preserves friendship and respect between the two, nevertheless was compelled to take this movement due to her husband’s refusal to divorce her.