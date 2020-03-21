XFL Officially Scraps Remainder Of Its First Season, Vows To Continue Next Year

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest native and state rules, have left the XFL no selection however to formally cancel the rest of the 2020 season,” the league mentioned in an announcement. “This determination has been made with the well being and security of your entire XFL household as our high precedence. Whereas we’re disillusioned to not full the 2020 season, our hearts are stuffed with appreciation in your overwhelming assist.”

The Vince McMahon-backed league began robust in early February, however then coped with waning curiosity. The league was revived this yr after lasting only one season in 2001, aiming to faucet into the rising urge for food for sports activities programming and authorized playing. It had robust backing from a number of TV networks, bringing hope that the league might keep away from its previous errors and thrive in a world more and more hungry for sports activities.

The eight-team league suspended play on March 8, becoming a member of the NBA, NHL and MLB in suspending video games. The XFL initially envisioned its championship weekend for April 26 on ESPN and had Fox Thursday evening video games scheduled for the final two weeks of the schedule. ABC deliberate to televise 14 video games.

The native L.A. Wildcats completed 2-Three within the XFL West, whereas New York’s Guardians had been 3-2. The Houston Roughnecks had the league’s greatest file at 5-Zero when the plug was pulled.